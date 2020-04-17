Organix 12 Month Goodies Animal Biscuits 100G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Organic farm animal biscuits containing wholegrain wheat flour & grape juice
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our scrummy farm animal biscuits are the perfect snack for toddlers on the go. Made with organic wholegrain wheat flour mixed with grape juice.
  • These toddler snacks are great for learning about animals, exploring and playing.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 0.1KG
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 31.3%, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 31.3%, Grape Juice Concentrate 26.8%, Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil 6.0%, Sunflower Oil 4.2%, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* 0.5%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1) <0.1%, Total 100%, *Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate) and Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no organic certification

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Milk and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see base

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Germany

Number of uses

Approx. 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+.
  • Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost Organix
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (6 biscuits)
Energy 1816kJ/432kcal236kJ/56kcal
Fat 13g1.6g
of which saturates 3.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate 70g9.1g
of which sugars 18g2.3g
Fibre 4.8g0.6g
Protein 7.5g1.0g
Sodium 0.16g0.02g
Salt 0.40g0.05g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)1.2mg0.15mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Fun animal shaped biscuits

3 stars

Animal shaped biscuits , easy to eat , light flavour

A fun snack

5 stars

These Organix Animal Biscuits are a fun treat for toddlers. My son absolutely loves the farm animal shape and prints on the biscuits and I love the fact that they are made with organic wholemeal flour and sweetened with grape juice. A win win!

Fun snacks for kids.

5 stars

Lovely snack for a treat for young kids. I have a one year old who loves these. Good for teaching them animal sounds too.

These are basically little digestive biscuits in f

4 stars

These are basically little digestive biscuits in farm animal shapes which my kids love! Fab for kids learning animals and practicing sounds that they make. The only thing I found a little frustrating was that they’re in one big bag so either needed to be transferred into a box/tin or put a clip on the bag. Not a terrible thing but not as easy to use as a lunchbox filler because they would end up stale and soggy...

Great to have in for playdates

5 stars

These are always a hit with my two little ones, they like to name the animals.

Tasty and not too bad for little ones!

5 stars

Tasty and not too bad for little ones!

A yummy treat

5 stars

Really nice treat for my little one and good to know there’s no rubbish in them!

Great Snack

5 stars

My 2 year daughter loves these, great healthy snack and she loves the fact they are animals - been a great teaching tool for learning animals and there sounds. They also taste good without all the junk in them

