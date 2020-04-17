Organix 12 Month Goodies Animal Biscuits 100G

Fun animal shaped biscuits
Animal shaped biscuits , easy to eat , light flavour
A fun snack
These Organix Animal Biscuits are a fun treat for toddlers. My son absolutely loves the farm animal shape and prints on the biscuits and I love the fact that they are made with organic wholemeal flour and sweetened with grape juice. A win win!
Fun snacks for kids.
Lovely snack for a treat for young kids. I have a one year old who loves these. Good for teaching them animal sounds too.
These are basically little digestive biscuits in farm animal shapes which my kids love! Fab for kids learning animals and practicing sounds that they make. The only thing I found a little frustrating was that they’re in one big bag so either needed to be transferred into a box/tin or put a clip on the bag. Not a terrible thing but not as easy to use as a lunchbox filler because they would end up stale and soggy...
Great to have in for playdates
These are always a hit with my two little ones, they like to name the animals.
Tasty and not too bad for little ones!
A yummy treat
Really nice treat for my little one and good to know there’s no rubbish in them!
Great Snack
My 2 year daughter loves these, great healthy snack and she loves the fact they are animals - been a great teaching tool for learning animals and there sounds. They also taste good without all the junk in them