Tesco 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 500G
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy1259kJ 302kcal
    15%
  • Fat18.2g
    26%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1041kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Skinless and boneless haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets, formed from pieces of 100% haddock fillet coated in crisp batter.
  • Formed from 100% haddock fillet in a light, crispy batter
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent haddock
  • Coated in golden batter for a crisp, bubbly crunch
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (52%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Color (Paprika Extract), Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best results, cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using haddock

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (121g**)
Energy1041kJ / 249kcal1259kJ / 302kcal
Fat15.0g18.2g
Saturates1.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate16.2g19.6g
Sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre1.0g1.2g
Protein11.9g14.4g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Always been very happy with this product

5 stars

Always been very happy with this product

Beautiful food

5 stars

Tastes like it cost alot more

Yummy Haddock fillets

5 stars

Great quality ,cook really well,highly recommend!

Look no further!

5 stars

Excellent, the best frozen fish in batter that I have found!

Yummy with Tesco Fries

5 stars

This is truly great value for money, Haddock is much nicer than Cod. DONT change a thing Tesco

Tasty but the batter was too greasy.

4 stars

Tasty but the batter was too greasy.

Mega Delicious Cod!

5 stars

Excellent fish, for fish n chips! For the best chips, chip spuds, but before frying, simmer n drain in boiling water for 15 minutes! Then try, and you have chipshop chips! This battered Cod is excellent oven baked!

great value

5 stars

much nicer than the cod

Lovely crispy batter

5 stars

My family love this

