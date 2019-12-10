Tesco 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 500G

Always been very happy with this product
Always been very happy with this product
Beautiful food
Tastes like it cost alot more
Yummy Haddock fillets
Great quality ,cook really well,highly recommend!
Look no further!
Excellent, the best frozen fish in batter that I have found!
Yummy with Tesco Fries
This is truly great value for money, Haddock is much nicer than Cod. DONT change a thing Tesco
Tasty but the batter was too greasy.
Mega Delicious Cod!
Excellent fish, for fish n chips! For the best chips, chip spuds, but before frying, simmer n drain in boiling water for 15 minutes! Then try, and you have chipshop chips! This battered Cod is excellent oven baked!
great value
much nicer than the cod
Lovely crispy batter
My family love this