Tesco 4 Breaded Haddock Fillets 500G

Nasty!
A perfectly good piece of haddock ruined by truly vile seasoning. The ingredients listed include sugar and glucose syrup - why in heaven's name? If you ever find the half-wit who thinks that haddock is enhanced by sugar mixed with garlic powder please give them a good hard slap from me.
Freezer favourite
Nice quality tasty haddock in breadcrumbs.Very good value. Alternate with the tasty Breaded Cod fillets for variety. If you eat out a lot you may prefer the denser "chunky" version, which is a bit dearer.
Good size portions, very flavoursome
Loved by all the family! Great value, very meaty fish, very filling portions.