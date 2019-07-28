By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Breaded Haddock Fillets 500G

Write a review
Tesco 4 Breaded Haddock Fillets 500G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1032kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless formed haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets coated in golden breadcrumbs.
  • Formed from 100% haddock fillet coated in crispy breadcrumbs
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent haddock
  • Coated in crunchy, golden breadcrumbs
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (52%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Maize Flour, Yeast, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For best results, cook from frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best result oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes. after cooking.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (106g**)
Energy1032kJ / 246kcal1094kJ / 261kcal
Fat10.1g10.7g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate24.9g26.4g
Sugars1.2g1.3g
Fibre2.1g2.2g
Protein12.9g13.6g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Nasty!

1 stars

A perfectly good piece of haddock ruined by truly vile seasoning. The ingredients listed include sugar and glucose syrup - why in heaven's name? If you ever find the half-wit who thinks that haddock is enhanced by sugar mixed with garlic powder please give them a good hard slap from me.

Freezer favourite

5 stars

Nice quality tasty haddock in breadcrumbs.Very good value. Alternate with the tasty Breaded Cod fillets for variety. If you eat out a lot you may prefer the denser "chunky" version, which is a bit dearer.

Good size portions, very flavoursome

5 stars

Loved by all the family! Great value, very meaty fish, very filling portions.

