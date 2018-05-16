Genius White Free From Rolls 4 Pack

Product Description
- Gluten Free White Rolls
- Our Genius Story
- I started Genius to help my gluten intolerant son enjoy great tasting bread. From small beginnings in my own kitchen, Genius grew beyond gluten free loaves, into delicious rolls, wraps and more. And because they're all gluten free and full of fibre, they're enjoyed by anyone who wants to take a bit more care of their tummy.
- Lucinda
- Mindblowingly soft and deliciously gluten free
- High in fibre
- Milk free
- Made without wheat
- Low in sugar and saturated fat
- Suitable for Coeliacs and Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Starches (Maize, Potato, Tapioca), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Psyllium Husk, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Yeast, Golden Flaxseed, Sugar, Free Range Dried Egg White, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Fermented Maize Starch
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Our rolls keep better when they're cool and dry.Want to save some for later? Check the bag is sealed and pop them in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. For Best Before Date, see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced & packed in the UK
Number of uses
Number of servings: 4. Serving size: 70g
Name and address
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
Return to
- Any Questions?
- www.geniusglutenfree.com
- Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736
Net Contents
4 x White Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll (Typically 70g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|1146kJ
|802kJ
|10%
|272kcal
|190kcal
|10%
|Fat
|7.1g
|5.0g
|7%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|46g
|32g
|12%
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|2.2g
|2%
|Fibre
|7g
|4.9g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.6g
|3%
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|9%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
