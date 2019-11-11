By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Battered Cod Fillets 500G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco 4 Battered Cod Fillets 500G
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy1175kJ 281kcal
    14%
  • Fat15.7g
    22%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 979kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets, formed from pieces of 100% cod fillet coated in crisp batter.
  • Formed from 100% cod fillet in a light, crispy batter
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent cod
  • Coated in golden batter for a crisp, bubbly crunch
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (52%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Color (Paprika Extract), Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (120g**)
Energy979kJ / 234kcal1175kJ / 281kcal
Fat13.1g15.7g
Saturates1.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate16.4g19.7g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre1.2g1.4g
Protein12.1g14.5g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

Lovely dry thin crispy batter, cooked for 25 minutes in fan oven, the cod was moist and it flaked well. A standby meal with chips, peas and lemon wedges.

Wish I had found this sooner

4 stars

I cooked these exactly as per instructions in a combi/microwave with a fan. Unlike most other battered fish from well known names even, these did not have soggy bottoms or ooze oodles of fat. In fact they ate 'dryish' for a batter. Not quite the same as you would get in a fish and chip shop, but different. The four pieces are not all of the same size, and although it says 'formed' mine appeared to be absolutely white thick flakes of cod, with none of the grey that you often get. I am repurchasing on the strength of my good experience.

Only 2 in the pack However says 4 on the packaging

2 stars

Only 2 in the pack However says 4 on the packaging

Palm oil

2 stars

Sad to see palm 🌴 oil in this. Won't be purchasing again!

