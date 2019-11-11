Tesco 4 Battered Cod Fillets 500G

Delicious!
Lovely dry thin crispy batter, cooked for 25 minutes in fan oven, the cod was moist and it flaked well. A standby meal with chips, peas and lemon wedges.
Wish I had found this sooner
I cooked these exactly as per instructions in a combi/microwave with a fan. Unlike most other battered fish from well known names even, these did not have soggy bottoms or ooze oodles of fat. In fact they ate 'dryish' for a batter. Not quite the same as you would get in a fish and chip shop, but different. The four pieces are not all of the same size, and although it says 'formed' mine appeared to be absolutely white thick flakes of cod, with none of the grey that you often get. I am repurchasing on the strength of my good experience.
Only 2 in the pack However says 4 on the packaging
Palm oil
Sad to see palm 🌴 oil in this. Won't be purchasing again!