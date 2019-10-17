Tesco 4 Breaded Cod Fillets 500G

As good as it gets
Definitely good quality. On an equal footing with Birds Eye And Youngs but much better price. Our staple every Friday with golden rice and peas.
very good and tasty
unbelievable quality and price
Unbelievable quality fish beats all the branded makes and at the price a must buy
Freezer favourite
Great value, nice quality breaded cod fillets. These are fine for me but if you eat out a lot you may prefer the "chunky" version which is a bit dearer.
Amazing!
These are lovely! Plenty of cod inside and lovely crispy breadcrumbs on the outside. Regularly buy these.