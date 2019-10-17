By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Breaded Cod Fillets 500G

Tesco 4 Breaded Cod Fillets 500G
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy1078kJ 257kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 223kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets, formed from pieces of 100% Cod fillet coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Formed from 100% cod fillet coated in crispy breadcrumbs
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent cod
  • Coated in crunchy, golden breadcrumbs
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (52%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Maize Flour, Yeast, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best result oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 2 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using cod

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (115g**)
Energy937kJ / 223kcal1078kJ / 257kcal
Fat9.2g10.5g
Saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate21.9g25.2g
Sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre1.4g1.6g
Protein12.6g14.5g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

As good as it gets

5 stars

Definitely good quality. On an equal footing with Birds Eye And Youngs but much better price. Our staple every Friday with golden rice and peas.

very good and tasty

5 stars

very good and tasty

unbelievable quality and price

5 stars

Unbelievable quality fish beats all the branded makes and at the price a must buy

Freezer favourite

5 stars

Great value, nice quality breaded cod fillets. These are fine for me but if you eat out a lot you may prefer the "chunky" version which is a bit dearer.

Amazing!

5 stars

These are lovely! Plenty of cod inside and lovely crispy breadcrumbs on the outside. Regularly buy these.

