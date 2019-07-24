Flash All Purpose Liquid Relax Lavender 1L

Flash cleans like a pro
Flash Original (yellow bottle) has always done a thorough job of cleaning floors and surfaces. It leaves everywhere smelling clean and fresh and leaves a shine. It is something I always use because its a versatile cleaner, lasts a long time and gives a professional finish.
Nice smell, low on performance
Leaves the floor with a dull film
Flash lavender floor cleaner smells amazing!!
Very pleased. Doesnt leave the floor greasy. House smells refreshing and clean. Love it
Versatile
I always have a couple of bottles of Flash all purpose under the kitchen sink. Its great on floors , work tops , etc. I like to wipe my paint work down and also my front door. I get a great result and smells good too. A great all round cleaner.
Flashtastic!
I absolutly have to have a bottle of flash in my cuboard. I use flash daily in my house to keep it clean and eliminate smells! I use flash on in the kitchen for cuboards, worktop, floor, yhe dog bed etc Having two active dogs means i usually have a lot of cleaning after them! I dilute flash in a basin to clean surfaces. I also put a capful of flash into my spray mop & the floor is clean in no time! I use flash on my floors and surfaces all over the house but the kitchen is where it has to work hardest! The bottle is great value for money, And very versitile. I highly recommend this product!
Fab!!
I love the flash floor cleaner, my husband owns a cleaning company and he uses it in all his customers houses! Lovely smell also!
Flash super power
Love the smell and the power of the cleaning . My house is really clean and smell great.
Great and easy
I like this because you just add it in it smells good and does a good job at cleaning
Flash
Smells lovely leaves a fresh smell shine floor Love it
Flash Quick easy and effective
I have used flash for over25 years. (So long I cannot remember) it works on grease and grime. It cuts through the dirt on floors, greasy surface cookers baths work tops. Try it you will not be disappointed. I like big bottles as I have many dogs and need to keep cleaning. It has stood the trst of time in my home and in my grooming shop. I have tried cheap alternative when flash is not available. It doesn't clean through the dirt and grease and I keep pouring and the bottle is gone and it is then a false economy. I love the smell of all scents and will use any. If there is a choice I pick up the pink. I love the colour and smell. Pink is usually a mild gentle colour, but dont be fooled. It cuts through grease and grime like lightening.