Flash All Purpose Liquid Relax Lavender 1L

£ 2.00
£2.00/litre
  • Flash Multi Purpose Cleaner is perfect for cleaning almost any hard surface in your home. Use it on the kitchen sink, greasy stovetops, even as a floor cleaner. See package for full usage instructions. A rinse is required for surfaces in direct contact with food.
  • Removes up to 100% of dirt, grease & grime
  • Flash One for All offers you a universal solution for your entire home
  • Powerful multi surface cleaning
  • Leaves intense freshness and brilliant shine
  • Cleans in cold water, saving energy
  • Available in multiple scents
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Italy

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Lavandula Hybrida Grosso Herb Oil. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 028 3292
  • [IE] 1800 509 435
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Lavandula Hybrida Grosso Herb Oil. May produce an allergic reaction.

276 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Flash cleans like a pro

5 stars

Flash Original (yellow bottle) has always done a thorough job of cleaning floors and surfaces. It leaves everywhere smelling clean and fresh and leaves a shine. It is something I always use because its a versatile cleaner, lasts a long time and gives a professional finish.

Nice smell, low on performance

2 stars

Leaves the floor with a dull film

Flash lavender floor cleaner smells amazing!!

5 stars

Very pleased. Doesnt leave the floor greasy. House smells refreshing and clean. Love it

Versatile

5 stars

I always have a couple of bottles of Flash all purpose under the kitchen sink. Its great on floors , work tops , etc. I like to wipe my paint work down and also my front door. I get a great result and smells good too. A great all round cleaner.

Flashtastic!

5 stars

I absolutly have to have a bottle of flash in my cuboard. I use flash daily in my house to keep it clean and eliminate smells! I use flash on in the kitchen for cuboards, worktop, floor, yhe dog bed etc Having two active dogs means i usually have a lot of cleaning after them! I dilute flash in a basin to clean surfaces. I also put a capful of flash into my spray mop & the floor is clean in no time! I use flash on my floors and surfaces all over the house but the kitchen is where it has to work hardest! The bottle is great value for money, And very versitile. I highly recommend this product!

Fab!!

5 stars

I love the flash floor cleaner, my husband owns a cleaning company and he uses it in all his customers houses! Lovely smell also!

Flash super power

5 stars

Love the smell and the power of the cleaning . My house is really clean and smell great.

Great and easy

5 stars

I like this because you just add it in it smells good and does a good job at cleaning

Flash

5 stars

Smells lovely leaves a fresh smell shine floor Love it

Flash Quick easy and effective

5 stars

I have used flash for over25 years. (So long I cannot remember) it works on grease and grime. It cuts through the dirt on floors, greasy surface cookers baths work tops. Try it you will not be disappointed. I like big bottles as I have many dogs and need to keep cleaning. It has stood the trst of time in my home and in my grooming shop. I have tried cheap alternative when flash is not available. It doesn't clean through the dirt and grease and I keep pouring and the bottle is gone and it is then a false economy. I love the smell of all scents and will use any. If there is a choice I pick up the pink. I love the colour and smell. Pink is usually a mild gentle colour, but dont be fooled. It cuts through grease and grime like lightening.

1-10 of 276 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

