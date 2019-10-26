Gillette Fusion Manual Razor

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Gillette Fusion5 men's razor features 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair. The lubrication strip fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave. One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 men's razor fits all Fusion5 blade refills. Gillette Fusion5 razors, formerly called Fusion.
  • Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
  • Gillette razors for men with 5 Anti-Friction Blades; a shave you barely feel
  • Precision Trimmer on back, great for edging tough areas (nose and sideburns)
  • With Lubrication Strip that fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave
  • 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
  • Fits all Fusion5 and Fusion5 Power blade refills

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Vitisvinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Glycol

Poland

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Excellent!

5 stars

Both my fiance and I love these. They are perfect. Best razors around

Excellent!

5 stars

Great shave much better than my normal razor I my considering making a change from old razor

Excellent!

5 stars

I changed from an electric razor to a Gillette Fusion 5 and have not looked back since. It gives a nice close shave and glides smoothly over the face. Best buy i ever made

Great!

4 stars

I have used Gillette blades for years under various names and, despite trying other brands, always return to Gillette as I find that I get the closest, smoothest shave from the Fusion blades as the fashionable Gillette blade today.

Excellent!

5 stars

brilliant close shaves i don’t have to shave as often that’s a bonus,

Excellent!

5 stars

My Son and Husband uses these all the time for a complete wet shave and for their skin to feel smooth.

Excellent!

5 stars

As a woman who was struggling to get a close shave with women's razors I happened across a blog that suggested trying the fusion men's razor, so try it I did and it is definitely superior to women's razors, believe me I have tried them all. I will continue to use this one now and would recommend to anyone. The blades can be a bit expensive but can find offers on them periodically so can't really complain

Excellent!

5 stars

I've just started to use this and am extremely impressed - fantastic really close shave

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using Mach3 for a number of years but found the Fusion a much smoother and more comfortable shave. It's far better than what I have been used to in the past

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought for my husband for christmas,He says that is very good razor,clean his shave the first time and use only that

