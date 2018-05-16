Freederm Sensitive Facial Wash 150Ml

- Gently removes pore-clogging impurities, leaving skin clear and refreshed.
- How it Works
- Our wash gently penetrates the pores to thoroughly cleanse the skin and helps to control excess oil. It contains niacinamide, a water-soluble vitamin, essential for clear healthy skin. It works with your skin to visibly reduce the appearance of spots.
- Innovative spotcare
- Unclogs pores
- Removes impurities
- Hydrating
- With niacinamide
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Niacinamide, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, CI 16185
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Use morning and evening. Lather the wash between wet hands and gently massage onto the face. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS
- For use on the skin only. Avoid contact with eyes; if contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with warm water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Distributor address
- DDD Ltd,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
- Diomed Developments Ltd,
- SG4 7QR,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
