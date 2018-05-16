By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freederm Sensitive Facial Wash 150Ml

Freederm Sensitive Facial Wash 150Ml
£ 6.00
£4.00/100ml
  • Gently removes pore-clogging impurities, leaving skin clear and refreshed.
  • How it Works
  • Our wash gently penetrates the pores to thoroughly cleanse the skin and helps to control excess oil. It contains niacinamide, a water-soluble vitamin, essential for clear healthy skin. It works with your skin to visibly reduce the appearance of spots.
  • Innovative spotcare
  • Unclogs pores
  • Removes impurities
  • Hydrating
  • With niacinamide
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Niacinamide, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, CI 16185

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Use morning and evening. Lather the wash between wet hands and gently massage onto the face. Rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS
  • For use on the skin only. Avoid contact with eyes; if contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with warm water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Distributor address

  • DDD Ltd,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.
  • Diomed Developments Ltd,
  • SG4 7QR,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

