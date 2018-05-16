By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinder Bueno White Chocolate 4 Pack 156G

image 1 of Kinder Bueno White Chocolate 4 Pack 156G

Rest of shelf

Per bar (19.5g)
  • Energy465 kJ 111 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Covered Wafer with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling
  • Be Treatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • Green Dot
  • Individually wrapped for freshness
  • Pack size: 156G

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate 28% (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Sunflower Oil, Whey Proteins (Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, Total Milk constituents: 21.5%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Number of uses

Containing 8 individually wrapped fingers

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 39g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (19.5 g)% RI* per bar
Energy (kJ / kcal)2387 / 572465 / 1116%
Fat (g)35.9710%
of which Saturates (g)16.83.317%
Carbohydrate (g)5310.34%
of which Sugars (g)43.68.59%
Protein (g)8.81.74%
Salt (g)0.3560.0691%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

