Kinder Bueno White Chocolate 4 Pack 156G

- Energy465 kJ 111 kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g
Product Description
- White Chocolate Covered Wafer with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling
- Individually wrapped for freshness
- Pack size: 156G
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate 28% (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Sunflower Oil, Whey Proteins (Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, Total Milk constituents: 21.5%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight
Number of uses
Containing 8 individually wrapped fingers
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- For more information visit: www.kinder.com
- You can contact us on: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
4 x 39g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (19.5 g)
|% RI* per bar
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2387 / 572
|465 / 111
|6%
|Fat (g)
|35.9
|7
|10%
|of which Saturates (g)
|16.8
|3.3
|17%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|53
|10.3
|4%
|of which Sugars (g)
|43.6
|8.5
|9%
|Protein (g)
|8.8
|1.7
|4%
|Salt (g)
|0.356
|0.069
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
