Barefoot White Zinfandel 75Cl

Simply my favourite!
White Zinfandel is one of my favourite wines and this one is my all time favourite. It’s smooth, fruity, and is great with chicken dishes or just to enjoy on its own At the offer price it’s a real bargain ..... give it a try, you won’t be disappointed!
My Favourite wine, very tasty and sweet
My Favourite wine, very tasty and sweet
Not to my taste..
Quite the most unpleasant drink I've had in a while. Not what I'd call a wine at all, but a sweet and not very tasty squash.
A VERY PLEASANT ROSE WINE
Very pleasant inexpensive wine. Not dry but not sweet - just right. I find red wine too heavy and strong tasting for me but have enjoyed whites for many years. This rose is an excellent alternative. Especially nice on summer evenings.
Acceptable, but no great shakes
I was a little disappointed with this Zinfandel. It was too sweet for my taste (but I am no expert), with a slightly cloying after-taste. There was nothing wrong with the wine, but it lacked the dryness I like in a good rose.
Favourite
Lovely rose that is best served chilled and is great with early afternoon cheeky tipple time!
Fab fruity wine
A delicious fruity wine which is also great with ice cubes in. Great with chicken & fish dishes. Definately can taste the strawberries so fab with desserts also.
very good value
Will always try to buy with a deal like this , my favourite tipple
Fruity, smooth & great over ice.
I discovered this wonderful Zinfandel 2 or 3 years ago. It is delightfully smooth on the palate and beautifully fruity which makes it very easy to drink. A slightly lower alcohol contents than a lot of other wines is an added bonus. Delicious over ice it makes for a great BBQ wine on balmy summer evenings. If you are a lover of Zinfandel this is the wine to choose. In my opinion it is far superior to other Zinfandel's and worth spending a little more on when it isn't on special offer - but when it is be sure to stock up!
Very disappointing......
Having read how delicious this wine was, i was thoroughly looking forward to trying it. One word - unpalatable. Fizzy, overly sweet and i couldn't even finish my glass which is unheard of for me. I'm hoping that the half case i ordered is a one off in its general unpleasantness as otherwise the award it has received needs to be rethought.