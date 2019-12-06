By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot White Zinfandel 75Cl

4.5(25)Write a review
image 1 of Barefoot White Zinfandel 75Cl
Product Description

  • White Zinfandel - Rosé Californian Wine
  • Barefoot White Zinfandel is packed with seriously lush pineapple and strawberry and tastes deliciously fruity. Great served chilled with appetisers, summer fruits, chicken, seafood and cheeses.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A
  • Barefoot's White Zinfandel blends have won Commended 2014 International Wine Competition U.S.A. - E.U.
  • Consistent quality, proven value
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Summer flavours like peach, sun-ripened strawberries, succulent pears and pineapple create perfection. Try it over ice!

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

6.0

ABV

8.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

White Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • The winemaker hand chose the yeast and used a cool fermentation process. The fermentation was stopped allowing the sugars from the grape to remain in the wine. This provides the fresh flavours and fruit characters to develop in the wine glass. The use of cool storage in the tank preserved the fresh floral and tropical aromas and tastes. These techniques and just the right amount of care and handling resulted in a delicious wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • A warm and dry spring and summer lead to an early harvest. The grape canopies were managed to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the fruit. The warm days resulted in ripe tropical floral aromas and tastes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine/Product of USA

Name and address

  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA.,
  • U.S.A. 95354.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

25 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Simply my favourite!

5 stars

White Zinfandel is one of my favourite wines and this one is my all time favourite. It’s smooth, fruity, and is great with chicken dishes or just to enjoy on its own At the offer price it’s a real bargain ..... give it a try, you won’t be disappointed!

My Favourite wine, very tasty and sweet

5 stars

My Favourite wine, very tasty and sweet

Not to my taste..

1 stars

Quite the most unpleasant drink I've had in a while. Not what I'd call a wine at all, but a sweet and not very tasty squash.

A VERY PLEASANT ROSE WINE

5 stars

Very pleasant inexpensive wine. Not dry but not sweet - just right. I find red wine too heavy and strong tasting for me but have enjoyed whites for many years. This rose is an excellent alternative. Especially nice on summer evenings.

Acceptable, but no great shakes

3 stars

I was a little disappointed with this Zinfandel. It was too sweet for my taste (but I am no expert), with a slightly cloying after-taste. There was nothing wrong with the wine, but it lacked the dryness I like in a good rose.

Favourite

5 stars

Lovely rose that is best served chilled and is great with early afternoon cheeky tipple time!

Fab fruity wine

5 stars

A delicious fruity wine which is also great with ice cubes in. Great with chicken & fish dishes. Definately can taste the strawberries so fab with desserts also.

very good value

4 stars

Will always try to buy with a deal like this , my favourite tipple

Fruity, smooth & great over ice.

5 stars

I discovered this wonderful Zinfandel 2 or 3 years ago. It is delightfully smooth on the palate and beautifully fruity which makes it very easy to drink. A slightly lower alcohol contents than a lot of other wines is an added bonus. Delicious over ice it makes for a great BBQ wine on balmy summer evenings. If you are a lover of Zinfandel this is the wine to choose. In my opinion it is far superior to other Zinfandel's and worth spending a little more on when it isn't on special offer - but when it is be sure to stock up!

Very disappointing......

1 stars

Having read how delicious this wine was, i was thoroughly looking forward to trying it. One word - unpalatable. Fizzy, overly sweet and i couldn't even finish my glass which is unheard of for me. I'm hoping that the half case i ordered is a one off in its general unpleasantness as otherwise the award it has received needs to be rethought.

