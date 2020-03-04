Purina One Cat Indoor Formula Turkey W/Grain800g

All four of my cats love Purina one.
One of my cats was very fussy and began to lose weight due to her cat stubborness and I was at odds, my other three cats would eat only particular parts in a dry food and would spit what they didn't like out so I knew they wasn't getting there full nutrition needs, and all four would only lick the jelly and gravy off a wet food. I tried a lot of the more expensive high protein dry cat food and hit bingo with Purina one. I have been using it now for nearly a year and each of them love it, I never have to throw any away and the underweight cat regained to a normal healthy weight, I also noticed a big difference in their fur, all four have lovely shiny coats. Economy wise I have saved on the £££ due to not having to throw any away and they have never gone off it like they have with other foods in the past, so glad that I found this food as I was really worrying about the underweight cat. Thank you soon much Purina one.
RD really enjoys this food
R.D really enjoys this food licks his lips then has a grooming session. a sign cats are fulfilled. he will be sixteen august.
My Cat only eats your wet and dry food range
I started my cat on the product from young but tried her with other product but won't eat them, this is her favourite. I was wondering if you could send me some free samples for my cat it would be much apresiated.
My cat will eat nothing else!
I bought this product as a one off a month ago, but my cat has since rejected his usual food and will only eat this one now, he loves the taste and smell of it. Since switching to this food, his coat is a lot shinier, his teeth are healthier and he seems a lot more active, thank you Purina One!
My diva Daisy lives this!
This is great and has made a vast difference to Daisy,s coat and overall health. She has a delicate stomach and is allergic to most foods containing chicken and salmon on the market. Well worth it!
Scamp
Scamp really enjos this have always fed him purona prodicts
my ralphy goes nuts qhan i rip open the packet
Ive been buying this product for some time now and he loves it.
Very happy cat
My cat absolutely loves this! He purrs throughout eating it. His coat is visibly shinier and looks healthy!
Leo-pard
My cat Leo-pard is getting on in years so I changed his food over to see if it helped him and I think it has
My cat cant live without Purina
My cat doest want to get other food, she likes to have Purina only