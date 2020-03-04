By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Cat Indoor Formula Turkey W/Grain800g

5(57)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Cat Indoor Formula Turkey W/Grain800g
£ 5.75
£7.19/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Cats that live mainly indoors tend to groom themselves more often. This can lead to excess hair in their stomach. They're also less active and tend to put on weight. Purina ONE, with BIFENSIS®, helps your cat develop less hairballs, have a lean and healthy body condition and reduced litter box odours.
  • PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out. Developed by PURINA vets and nutritionists, PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as turkey as the number one ingredient, PURINA ONE BIFENSIS® helps support your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • With fibres, proven to carry away twice as much hair from the stomach in just 14 days*
  • *Purina research
  • No added colourants, no added artificial flavours and no added artificial preservatives
  • Contains chicory, a natural ingredient, proven to reduce litter box odour
  • Lean & healthy body condition thanks to a high protein level
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals
  • Pack size: 800G
  • Lean & healthy body condition thanks to adapted protein/fat ration
  • Lean & healthy body condition thanks to adapted protein/fat ration
  • High quality ingredients for good digestion
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals

Information

Ingredients

Turkey (17%), Wholegrain Wheat (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Maize, Soya Meal, Maize Gluten Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Natural Dried Chicory Root (2%), Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast, With Antioxidants

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding in gusset on bottom of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cat weight: 2 - 4 kg, Normal activity: 35 - 70 g, Less activity: 30 - 60 g
  • Cat weight: 4 - 6 kg, Normal activity: 70 - 105 g, Less activity: 60 - 90 g
  • Cat weight: 6 - 8 kg, Normal activity: 105 - 140 g, Less activity: 90 - 120 g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:34.0 %
Fat content:13.0 %
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:6.0%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Vit A:36 960
Vit D3:1 200
Vit E:460
Vit C:140
Taurine:780
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:220
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.8
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:45
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:108
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:380
Sodium selenite:0.26
Additives:-
Nutritional additives:-

57 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

All four of my cats love Purina one.

5 stars

One of my cats was very fussy and began to lose weight due to her cat stubborness and I was at odds, my other three cats would eat only particular parts in a dry food and would spit what they didn't like out so I knew they wasn't getting there full nutrition needs, and all four would only lick the jelly and gravy off a wet food. I tried a lot of the more expensive high protein dry cat food and hit bingo with Purina one. I have been using it now for nearly a year and each of them love it, I never have to throw any away and the underweight cat regained to a normal healthy weight, I also noticed a big difference in their fur, all four have lovely shiny coats. Economy wise I have saved on the £££ due to not having to throw any away and they have never gone off it like they have with other foods in the past, so glad that I found this food as I was really worrying about the underweight cat. Thank you soon much Purina one.

RD really enjoys this food

5 stars

R.D really enjoys this food licks his lips then has a grooming session. a sign cats are fulfilled. he will be sixteen august.

My Cat only eats your wet and dry food range

5 stars

I started my cat on the product from young but tried her with other product but won't eat them, this is her favourite. I was wondering if you could send me some free samples for my cat it would be much apresiated.

My cat will eat nothing else!

5 stars

I bought this product as a one off a month ago, but my cat has since rejected his usual food and will only eat this one now, he loves the taste and smell of it. Since switching to this food, his coat is a lot shinier, his teeth are healthier and he seems a lot more active, thank you Purina One!

My diva Daisy lives this!

5 stars

This is great and has made a vast difference to Daisy,s coat and overall health. She has a delicate stomach and is allergic to most foods containing chicken and salmon on the market. Well worth it!

Scamp

5 stars

Scamp really enjos this have always fed him purona prodicts

my ralphy goes nuts qhan i rip open the packet

5 stars

Ive been buying this product for some time now and he loves it.

Very happy cat

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves this! He purrs throughout eating it. His coat is visibly shinier and looks healthy!

Leo-pard

5 stars

My cat Leo-pard is getting on in years so I changed his food over to see if it helped him and I think it has

My cat cant live without Purina

5 stars

My cat doest want to get other food, she likes to have Purina only

1-10 of 57 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

