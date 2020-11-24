Pizza Express Caesar Light Dressing 235Ml

Tastes like salad cream drowned in vinegar!
Usually buy Tesco Caesar dressing but the Pizza Express version was only option for home delivery. Absolutely disgusting taste. Tasted like salad cream with loads of vinegar in it. Made my mouth sore and a whole meal wasted! Tasted nothing like caesar dressing.
Awful
This is actually the most disgusting caesar salad dressing I have ever met. I'm not sure if its because it's designed to be on the shelf for a year without going off or if Pizza Express just dont know what a caesar salad is but this went straight in the bin. Its basically vinegar with a slight hint of gone off fish. If I could give it no stars I would!
Awful
Great addition
I was looking on the supermarket for a new salad dressing and came across the Pizza Express Caeser salad dressing. This was a perfect addition to the salads I've been having for meals in recent weeks with the weather being so nice. I would love to try some of the other varieties from the Pizza Express range.
nice
Awesome and a tad spicy. Nice and chunky, with a slight kick. Delicious flavour. Goes well with Burgers, Sausages, plus many other foods, Will get more, eventually, Good brand. Nice size bottle. brill
Ceasar sauce
I wanted to make some of my own ceaser wraps at home so got this one as it's a good brand. Very tasty and creamy and would definitely buy. It goes with a lot of things which is great. It's very good on a salad and it is worth the money
Tastes good!
The Caesar dressing is a must for someone like me who loves a Caesar salad! Tastes great... means you can make your own pizza express salad from the comfort of your home. Perfect! The bottle design is also tasteful.