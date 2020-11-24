We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Caesar Light Dressing 235Ml

Pizza Express Caesar Light Dressing 235Ml
£ 2.00
£0.85/100ml

Product Description

  • Dressing with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and free range egg yolk.
  • Pack size: 235ML

Information

Ingredients

White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (6%), Free Range Egg Yolk (4%), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Mustard Flour, Garlic Purée, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Anchovy Paste (Anchovy (Fish), Salt), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Once opened, pop the bottle in the fridge and enjoy within 6 weeks.For Best Before date see neck of the bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Our famous Caesar dressing, perfect for a classic Caesar salad at home.
  • Shake well before serving as ingredients may naturally separate.

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Industrial Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on this dressing so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Industrial Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Best Before date and code from the neck of the bottle and where you bought it.

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100ml
Energy 1483kJ
-359kcal
Fat 35g
of which Saturates 3.9g
Carbohydrates 6.7g
of which Sugars 6.4g
Fibre 0.3g
Protein 3.3g
Salt 2.3g
97 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Tastes like salad cream drowned in vinegar!

1 stars

Usually buy Tesco Caesar dressing but the Pizza Express version was only option for home delivery. Absolutely disgusting taste. Tasted like salad cream with loads of vinegar in it. Made my mouth sore and a whole meal wasted! Tasted nothing like caesar dressing.

Awful

1 stars

Great addition

5 stars

nice

4 stars

Ceasar sauce

5 stars

Tastes good!

4 stars

The Caesar dressing is a must for someone like me who loves a Caesar salad! Tastes great... means you can make your own pizza express salad from the comfort of your home. Perfect! The bottle design is also tasteful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

