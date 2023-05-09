We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Sun Kids Swim & Play Lotion F50 150Ml

NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Play Lotion provides children UV protection against sunburn & long-term skin damage. The formula with Dexpanthenol supports the skin's protective barrier & provides immediate, long-lasting water resistance.NIVEA cares for your skin & planet:The formula is 76% biodegradable & respects the ocean by being free from UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene & free of Microplastic.
Highly Effective - Immediate protection against UVA and UVB rays, sunburns and long-term skin damage. With immediate and long-lasting water resistanceFor Kid's Delicate Skin - Reliable sun protection that helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. Formula with Dexpanthenol supports the skin's protective barrier. Allows a longer and safer stay in the water. Skin compatibility dermatologically approvedConvenient - Easy to apply formula in a handy 150ml TubeSustainability - The formula is 76% biodegradable and respects the Ocean by being free of UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of Microplastic
Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cocoglycerides, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Titanium Dioxide (nano), Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Behenyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Cellulose Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Silica, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Trisodium EDTA, Dimethicone, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Parfum

Made in Germany

150ml ℮

