Tesco New York Cheesecake 450G

Gorgeous. Really creamy and lovely biscuit.
So I purchased this cheesecake all excited and buzzing as I was craving a cheesecake and I tasted it and was a little bit upset not going to lie. I just feel like it really doesn’t have much taste I just feel like I’m eating Greek yogurt. I’m probably not going to be purchasing it again unless the price is reduced anymore!!!
Worst cheesecake I've ever tried. Bland mush. No vanilla. No cheese. No cake. Just bland. Avoid.
Also succeeded with my/other diabetics! My 'No.1 type' accepts this because the best with the sub-15% sugar. (ALL others with over 40%) Permissible.
Good firm texture and not too sweet.