Tesco New York Cheesecake 450G

4(5)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1090kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat17.8g
    25%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1453kJ / 349kcal

Product Description

  • A baked creamy vanilla flavour cheesecake with a digestive biscuit base.
  • Our frozen New York Cheesecake, which serves six and defrosts in 3 hours, is the perfect after dinner treat for the whole family to share. A crunchy, crumbly digestive biscuit base topped with a classic creamy baked vanilla flavour cheesecake.
  • Inspired by NYC with full fat cream cheese for ultimate indulgence
  • Pack size: 0.45kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (34%), Cream (Milk) (17%), Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Vegetable Margarine(Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sugar, Soured Cream (Milk) (6%), Brown Sugar, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1453kJ / 349kcal1090kJ / 262kcal
Fat23.7g17.8g
Saturates13.4g10.0g
Carbohydrate28.3g21.2g
Sugars15.9g11.9g
Fibre0.8g0.6g
Protein5.1g3.8g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

Gorgeous. Really creamy and lovely biscuit.

So I purchased this cheesecake all excited and buz

3 stars

So I purchased this cheesecake all excited and buzzing as I was craving a cheesecake and I tasted it and was a little bit upset not going to lie. I just feel like it really doesn’t have much taste I just feel like I’m eating Greek yogurt. I’m probably not going to be purchasing it again unless the price is reduced anymore!!!

Bland Mush

1 stars

Worst cheesecake I've ever tried. Bland mush. No vanilla. No cheese. No cake. Just bland. Avoid.

Also accepted by me/others for diabetes!

5 stars

Also succeeded with my/other diabetics! My 'No.1 type' accepts this because the best with the sub-15% sugar. (ALL others with over 40%) Permissible.

The best cheesecake

5 stars

Good firm texture and not too sweet.

