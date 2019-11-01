By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Miniature Potatoes 750G

2.5(7)Write a review
Miniature Potatoes 750G
£ 1.00
£1.34/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy378kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes.
  • Carefully selected for their smaller size and full flavour
  • Carefully selected for their smaller size and full flavour
  • Pack size: 0.75KG

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Egypt, Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Scrub gently and rinse well.

    Hob ~ For boiled Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 8 -12 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve.

    Steam ~ For steamed Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 8 - 12 minutes or until tender. Once cooked stand for 2 minutes before serving.

     

     

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy302kJ / 71kcal378kJ / 89kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g18.6g
Sugars1.1g1.4g
Fibre1.8g2.3g
Protein1.8g2.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Variable but usually nice

3 stars

Usually very nice, but the trouble with these potatoes is that the variety varies with each delivery. I enjoy some varieties more than others but you never know what you are getting until it arrives. Other reviewers have complained of the potatoes going off or being dirty. I would rather dirty potatoes that I can wash in a sieve myself as the soil helps to stop them deteriorating, and the over washed ones are the ones that go off because they are left so wet. This is the same with all the pre packed pre washed veggies, sometimes they are left just too wet.

Not great.

2 stars

The last lot were disappointing. Too many unusable, and others really dirty, needing a serious scrubbing - not easy when so tiny. I'll wait a while before trying again.

Tasty potato

4 stars

Nice tasty potato. Like potatoes used to taste. Keeps its shape a doesn't cook into the water even when peeled.

Lasted 3 days in our cupboard before use, when ope

1 stars

Lasted 3 days in our cupboard before use, when opened was very mouldy and rotten. Had to throw away. Not worth it!

Had to throw them away.

1 stars

Already sprouting when I got them, and quickly turned soft.

Absolutely Vile !!!!!

1 stars

Not the usual miniature potatoes as usually sold, obviously from a different supplier, with different packaging. They were “Absolutely Vile” They were o. better than “seed potatoes” Very Sour & Bitter. Ruined what was a good dinner !!! Very Disappointed !!!! The rest of the pack went straight in the bin !!!!!

super little spuds

5 stars

Nice little potato,Ideal for salads brilliant when boiled with skins on there is nothing not to like about these potatoes..but is you dont like skins on then they maynot be the potato for you as it is tricky peeling them

