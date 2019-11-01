Miniature Potatoes 750G

Variable but usually nice
Usually very nice, but the trouble with these potatoes is that the variety varies with each delivery. I enjoy some varieties more than others but you never know what you are getting until it arrives. Other reviewers have complained of the potatoes going off or being dirty. I would rather dirty potatoes that I can wash in a sieve myself as the soil helps to stop them deteriorating, and the over washed ones are the ones that go off because they are left so wet. This is the same with all the pre packed pre washed veggies, sometimes they are left just too wet.
Not great.
The last lot were disappointing. Too many unusable, and others really dirty, needing a serious scrubbing - not easy when so tiny. I'll wait a while before trying again.
Tasty potato
Nice tasty potato. Like potatoes used to taste. Keeps its shape a doesn't cook into the water even when peeled.
Lasted 3 days in our cupboard before use, when opened was very mouldy and rotten. Had to throw away. Not worth it!
Had to throw them away.
Already sprouting when I got them, and quickly turned soft.
Absolutely Vile !!!!!
Not the usual miniature potatoes as usually sold, obviously from a different supplier, with different packaging. They were “Absolutely Vile” They were o. better than “seed potatoes” Very Sour & Bitter. Ruined what was a good dinner !!! Very Disappointed !!!! The rest of the pack went straight in the bin !!!!!
super little spuds
Nice little potato,Ideal for salads brilliant when boiled with skins on there is nothing not to like about these potatoes..but is you dont like skins on then they maynot be the potato for you as it is tricky peeling them