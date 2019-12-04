By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Baby Potato Salad 275G

Tesco Finest Baby Potato Salad 275G
£ 1.65
£0.60/100g

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy387kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 561kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Baby potatoes, onion and spring onion in a crème fraîche mayonnaise with chives.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Baby potatoes typically contain Charlotte or Jersey Royal potatoes. To ensure you get the highest quality product, potato varieties may vary.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (70%), Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Onion, Spring Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Chive, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (69g)
Energy561kJ / 135kcal387kJ / 93kcal
Fat7.9g5.5g
Saturates1.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate13.1g9.1g
Sugars1.6g1.1g
Fibre1.7g1.2g
Protein1.9g1.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Unclear Description

2 stars

Very misleading description. Thought I was ordering Potato Salad!!!!

Hard!

1 stars

Horrible and hard- is it so difficult to boil a potato until it's cooked?!

disappointing potato salad

3 stars

The taste was nice but the potatoes were very hard and crunchy and could have been cooked a bit more. We had to mash them up to eat them which spoilt it for us and we threw half of it away.

Disappointing, not nearly as nice as it used to be

3 stars

Disappointing, not nearly as nice as it used to be. Potato is tasteless.

Too much mayonnaise

2 stars

I have recently found that there is too much mayonnaise with the potatoes. Sometimes I find that the potatoes are hard and difficult to cut through.

Best

5 stars

Have tried many but this far superior

Superb taste

5 stars

Only problem is the occasional hard spud. But overall it's creamy, well seasoned and almost as good as the Germans do it.

