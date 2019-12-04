Tesco Finest Baby Potato Salad 275G

Unclear Description
Very misleading description. Thought I was ordering Potato Salad!!!!
Hard!
Horrible and hard- is it so difficult to boil a potato until it's cooked?!
disappointing potato salad
The taste was nice but the potatoes were very hard and crunchy and could have been cooked a bit more. We had to mash them up to eat them which spoilt it for us and we threw half of it away.
Disappointing, not nearly as nice as it used to be
Disappointing, not nearly as nice as it used to be. Potato is tasteless.
Too much mayonnaise
I have recently found that there is too much mayonnaise with the potatoes. Sometimes I find that the potatoes are hard and difficult to cut through.
Best
Have tried many but this far superior
Superb taste
Only problem is the occasional hard spud. But overall it's creamy, well seasoned and almost as good as the Germans do it.