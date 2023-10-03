We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Loreal Men Hydrating Energetic Eye Roll On 10Ml
image 1 of Loreal Men Hydrating Energetic Eye Roll On 10Mlimage 2 of Loreal Men Hydrating Energetic Eye Roll On 10Mlimage 3 of Loreal Men Hydrating Energetic Eye Roll On 10Mlimage 4 of Loreal Men Hydrating Energetic Eye Roll On 10Ml

Loreal Men Hydrating Energetic Eye Roll On 10Ml

3.6(74)
Write a review

£10.50

£105.00/100ml

Loreal Men Hydrating Energetic Eye Roll On 10Ml
Hydra Energetic Eye Roll On will help revive tired eyes with ice-cool roll-on and refreshing formula designed to target bags and dark circles.Discover the Hydra Energetic Anti Fatigue Eye Roll-on. Targets Bags & Dark Circles. Use daily and whenever you require a cooling boost. Apply eye roll-on gently under the eyes.
L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Anti Fatigue Eye Roll-On 10ml with Vitamin CGoes well withAnti Fatigue Daily Moisturiser
Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

782899 1, Aqua / Water, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Steareth-20, Dimethicone, Caffeine, Escin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Aluminum Hydroxide, Guanosine, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyproline, Caprylyl Glycol, Laureth-7, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Pentylene Glycol, N-Hydroxysuccinimide, Polyacrylamide, Chrysin, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, (F.I.L. B218638/1)

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage

Use daily and whenever you require a cooling boost. Apply eye roll-on gently under the eyes.

View all Skincare

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here