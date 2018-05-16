Lord Sheraton Leather Wipes 24 Pack

Product Description
- NEW IMPROVED.
- WITH ALOE VERA & PURE BEESWAX.
- NOURISHES & PROTECTS.
- ENHANCE THE NATURAL BEAUTY OF WOOD & LEATHER.
- Based on traditional recipes and using the finest natural ingredients, Lord Sheraton products nourish and protect wood & leather surfaces, from special pieces of furniture to everyday items.
- Lord Sheraton Leather Clean & Shine wipes with Aloe Vera & Pure Beeswax gently clean and nourish, removing dust, finger marks and grime. With specially designed micropores, the wipes hold onto dust, grease and grime leaving leather surfaces clean and fresh. Dull leather is restored with long lasting shine and protection. Suitable for all leather items including furniture and luggage.
- For intensive care or restoration, use Lord Sheraton Leather Balsam. With pure beeswax and blended oils, it deeply cleans and nourishes leather to leave long lasting shine and protection.
- If you need help or advice, visit www.lordsheraton.co.uk or call us on 0845 4900176 in the UK and 00353 (0)1 8260327 in the ROI.
- "- Nourishes & Protects - Removes Dust, Grease & Grime - For Use On All Leather Items"
Information
Ingredients
This product contains amongst other ingredient:, Less than 5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Preservative: Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, This product contains no Nut derived ingredients; its Perfumes contain Benzaldehyde (artificial Almond Oil)
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS.
- Wipe surfaces to remove dust, finger marks and grime. Close pack carefully after use. Dispose of wipes in a suitable way; do not flush wipes down a toilet.
- Before using Lord Sheraton Leather Clean & Shine always check the item's manufacturer's cleaning instructions to ensure suitability.
- Always check that the wipes are compatible with the item by testing on an inconspicuous area before treating the whole item, checking for any changes to the appearance and texture.
- Always apply evenly to the whole item.
- If the item is part of a set, treat all items (having checked each for compatibility first).
- Lord Sheraton Leather Clean & Shine maybe used safely on leather and synthetic leather.
- DO NOT USE ON SUEDE OR NUBUCK.
Name and address
- Spotless Punch Limited,
- Knowles House,
- Cromwell Road,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1RT.
- Punch Industries,
Return to
- Tel: 01737 742000.
- Macro 11,
- Unit 4,
- Plato Business Park,
- Damastown,
- Dublin 15,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
24 x Wipes
