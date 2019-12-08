By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(516)Write a review
Lenor Tumble Dryer Sheets Summer 34 Pack
£ 3.00
£8.83/100sheet
  • Lenor fabric conditioner sheets especially designed for your tumble dryer. They help protect your clothes, towels and bedding from creasing, static cling and loss of freshness caused by the heat of the tumble dryer. With Lenor sheets in your tumble dryer, clothes feel as fresh as if they had been dried outside on the line. Add 1 Lenor Sheet to your tumble dryer for uplifting outdoor freshness on your clothes. Lenor Summer Breeze sheet will fill your clothes with the revitalizing sweet scent that will boost your mood and sense of well-being. White floral scents are blended with sunflowers and a base of soft musk releases a sense of warmth and comfort like a gentle summer breeze.
  • Refreshing fragrances for an unforgettable, uplifting experience
  • Fabrics feel soft and gentle next to skin
  • Lenor scents are designed to make moments memorable
  • Available in another scent, so you can chose the freshness scent you prefer
  • Trusted essential softness & freshness
  • Pack size: 34SHT

>30% Cationic surfactants; Perfumes, Benzyl salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Hexyl cinnamal, Limonene.

  • Add 1 Lenor Sheet to your tumble dryer for uplifting outdoor freshness on your clothes

  • Keep out of reach of children. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If swallowed: Immediately call a poison centre/doctor. May produce an allergic reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Dispose of contents/container to an appropriate local waste system.

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • (UK) 0800 328 8304 (IE) 1800 509 497
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

516 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love these. The smell and longevity of them makes them worth it. I don't just use them for inside my tumble drier I also pop them in pillow cases to make them smell fresh, pop one or two behind radiators for a burst of fragrance. I always get nice compliments how good my house smells. They soften my clothes well & make them smell amazing. I would be lost without these.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have so many different ways to yous theses thay really are good value for money as once thay have been yoused in the tumble dryer you can then yous them to clean your windows with thay really are a beautiful smell to have go through your house

Good qualtiy sheets, that make the tumble dryer lo

5 stars

Good qualtiy sheets, that make the tumble dryer load smell nice afterwards. This was a must for as, a heat pump dryer makes the washing smell horrible. Lenor to the rescute...

Excellent!

5 stars

Long lasting freshness all the time great value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

The smell is delicious. I also place these in my drawers and clothing cupboards keeps the fragrance even longer.

Excellent!

5 stars

Made my clothes smell gorgeous. I love it! Would recommend.

Lenor Fabric Tumble Dryer Sheets Summer Breeze

4 stars

Lenor Fabric Tumble Dryer Sheets Summer Breeze reminds me of a beautiful summer morning when the sun is shining and there is a gentle breeze blowing giving all the natural, floral aromas of summer. It leaves not only the clothes tangle free but it's warm fragrance around for many days.

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing smell totally recommended Good value for money and lasts long

Excellent!

5 stars

Also great for dusting skirting boards and bannisters and leaving the rooms smelling as lovely as my laundry

Excellent!

5 stars

Perfect product and fab smell , wouldn’t use anything else

