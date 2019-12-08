Lenor Tumble Dryer Sheets Summer 34 Pack

Excellent!
I absolutely love these. The smell and longevity of them makes them worth it. I don't just use them for inside my tumble drier I also pop them in pillow cases to make them smell fresh, pop one or two behind radiators for a burst of fragrance. I always get nice compliments how good my house smells. They soften my clothes well & make them smell amazing. I would be lost without these.
I have so many different ways to yous theses thay really are good value for money as once thay have been yoused in the tumble dryer you can then yous them to clean your windows with thay really are a beautiful smell to have go through your house
Good qualtiy sheets, that make the tumble dryer load smell nice afterwards. This was a must for as, a heat pump dryer makes the washing smell horrible. Lenor to the rescute...
Long lasting freshness all the time great value for money
The smell is delicious. I also place these in my drawers and clothing cupboards keeps the fragrance even longer.
Made my clothes smell gorgeous. I love it! Would recommend.
Lenor Fabric Tumble Dryer Sheets Summer Breeze
Lenor Fabric Tumble Dryer Sheets Summer Breeze reminds me of a beautiful summer morning when the sun is shining and there is a gentle breeze blowing giving all the natural, floral aromas of summer. It leaves not only the clothes tangle free but it's warm fragrance around for many days.
Amazing smell totally recommended Good value for money and lasts long
Also great for dusting skirting boards and bannisters and leaving the rooms smelling as lovely as my laundry
Perfect product and fab smell , wouldn’t use anything else