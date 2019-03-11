Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanium Precision Razor Blades 4 Pack

Fantastic
Amazing product, super smooth would definitely recommend and carry on using this
Good product and good shave
Good well made and a good close shave And no problems using it
good value and a comfortable shave
I had found it difficult to buy Wilkinson sword blades let alone the correct ones for my new razor which was bought in Bratislava! I found you on line and was quickly saved from a stubbly chin
Waste of money
Bought this today, getting it out the box was a feat in itself. Ripped the instructions trying to remove the razor. Trying to insert the battery and close the two parts together again was’nt easy either. I am sure it won’t last long as the parts are not robust enough - metal against plastic!!!
Great shave
I used this for the first time and felt that this was my best shave to date.
Long Lasting Service
I have just replaced my original Quattro Titanium as the trimmer eventually failed. BUT, after what must be at least 10 years service I was in no doubt that its replacement just HAD TO BE another!!! The blades last me at least 2 months of daily use and the trimmer is invaluable for getting rid of those nasty nose hairs and unsightly ear hairs. I recently had to use a single use twin blade razor...AAGH...it was scratchy and cut me a number of times. Along with my electric toothbrush, my Quattro Titanium Precision Razor are the first items that go in my washbag!!
Perfectly satisfied
it does not need many words. No skin irritation, my wife uses it too. We are very satisfiied.
Superb blades
Blades purchased two weeks ago and these are the best ever.
effortless shaving
I have used the quattro system for many years it provides an effortless shave without cuts or scratches using oils, creams, gels or soap. Its body is good to hold, ascetically pleasing, the mirror retainer is very useful and the integral trimmer is handy, not often used but is efficient and effective.
Superb craftsmanship
One can do better than best and yet, WS has done it again.