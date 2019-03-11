By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanium Precision Razor Blades 4 Pack

4.5(10)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanium Precision Razor Blades 4 Pack
£ 7.50
£1.88/each
  • Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanium Precision Razor Blades deliver a close and comfortable shave
  • - 4 titanium-coated blades for a smooth shave
  • - An edging blade and pivoting head give you extra precision in hard-to-reach spaces
  • - Lubricating strip with Vitamins E and ProB-5 for exceptional glide
  • - Pack includes x4 Quattro Titanium Precision blade refills
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Cyclodextrin, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstrasse 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen.

Return to

  • www.Wilkinson-Sword.com

Net Contents

4 x Razor Blade Refills

Using Product Information

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Fantastic

5 stars

Amazing product, super smooth would definitely recommend and carry on using this

Good product and good shave

5 stars

Good well made and a good close shave And no problems using it

good value and a comfortable shave

5 stars

I had found it difficult to buy Wilkinson sword blades let alone the correct ones for my new razor which was bought in Bratislava! I found you on line and was quickly saved from a stubbly chin

Waste of money

1 stars

Bought this today, getting it out the box was a feat in itself. Ripped the instructions trying to remove the razor. Trying to insert the battery and close the two parts together again was’nt easy either. I am sure it won’t last long as the parts are not robust enough - metal against plastic!!!

Great shave

5 stars

I used this for the first time and felt that this was my best shave to date.

Long Lasting Service

5 stars

I have just replaced my original Quattro Titanium as the trimmer eventually failed. BUT, after what must be at least 10 years service I was in no doubt that its replacement just HAD TO BE another!!! The blades last me at least 2 months of daily use and the trimmer is invaluable for getting rid of those nasty nose hairs and unsightly ear hairs. I recently had to use a single use twin blade razor...AAGH...it was scratchy and cut me a number of times. Along with my electric toothbrush, my Quattro Titanium Precision Razor are the first items that go in my washbag!!

Perfectly satisfied

5 stars

it does not need many words. No skin irritation, my wife uses it too. We are very satisfiied.

Superb blades

5 stars

Blades purchased two weeks ago and these are the best ever.

effortless shaving

5 stars

I have used the quattro system for many years it provides an effortless shave without cuts or scratches using oils, creams, gels or soap. Its body is good to hold, ascetically pleasing, the mirror retainer is very useful and the integral trimmer is handy, not often used but is efficient and effective.

Superb craftsmanship

5 stars

One can do better than best and yet, WS has done it again.

