Wilkinson Sword Quattro Precision Disposable Sensitive Razor 3 Pack

- Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanium Sensitive Disposable Razor provides all the performance you need from a systems razor but in a disposable.
- - A four blades razor with a compact pivoting head provides a smooth shave
- - Lubricating strips enriched with Aloe and Vitamin E for glide
- - Edging blade on the back to help create precise edges around sideburns, beards and under the nose
- - Practical travel cap to keep your razor safe and clean when you're on the go
- - This pack includes x3 Quattro Titanium Disposable Razors
- Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772
Information
Ingredients
PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Cyclodextrin, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin
Preparation and Usage
- Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish
Name and address
- Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
- Schützenstrasse 110,
- 42659 Solingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.wilkinson-sword.com
Net Contents
3 x Men's Disposable Razors
