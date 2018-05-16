By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Quattro Precision Disposable Sensitive Razor 3 Pack

£ 5.00
£5.00/each
  • Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanium Sensitive Disposable Razor provides all the performance you need from a systems razor but in a disposable.
  • - A four blades razor with a compact pivoting head provides a smooth shave
  • - Lubricating strips enriched with Aloe and Vitamin E for glide
  • - Edging blade on the back to help create precise edges around sideburns, beards and under the nose
  • - Practical travel cap to keep your razor safe and clean when you're on the go
  • - This pack includes x3 Quattro Titanium Disposable Razors
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Cyclodextrin, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstrasse 110,
  • 42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

3 x Men's Disposable Razors

