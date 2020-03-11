By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bulldog Sensitive Moisturiser 100Ml

5(7)Write a review
Bulldog Sensitive Moisturiser 100Ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sensitive Moisturiser
  • Helps to revive & rehydrate sensitive skin
  • Packed with natural active ingredients & blend of 2 essential oils
  • Developed specifically for men
  • Man's Best Friend
  • All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with a amazing natural ingredients.
  • This moisturiser contains baobab oil, oat oil and willow herb. Specially formulated to hydrate the skin without leaving skin greasy or sticky.
  • Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
  • With natural ingredients
  • Baobab, oat, willow herb
  • Cruelty free international
  • Good shopping guide ethical company
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Epilobium Angustifolium (Willowherb) Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Sodium Metabisulfite, Tocopherol

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.

Name and address

  • Bulldog Skincare For Men,
  • 332 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bulldog Skincare For Men,
  • 332 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.
  • bulldogskincare.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product.

5 stars

Just started using and really happy with the effects.

Great for the men in your life

5 stars

I bought this as an Xmas gift for my son. He had excema as a child which continued into adulthood. The product leaves the skin soft and moisturised all day and is ideal for taking on holiday.

Brilliant product

5 stars

One of the best men's products on the market at a really great price. Can't praise it highly enough.

Bulldog - Bulldog Mens Moisturiser

5 stars

I really like this product. I have bought it before and found it to be very good.

Manly and natural

5 stars

Leave a manly smell and feeling, And is still a natural choice for us guys who do not like to fill our faces with parabens

Great moisturiser

5 stars

Bought this for my partner and he loves it. It is very moisturising and has a delicate masculin odour almost organic/woody. The cream itself is thick and applies very easily. My only niggle with it is that it doesn't seem to have UV filters but I could be wrong... Oh and great price!!!

Excellent and British

5 stars

New, lovely texture, fabulous feel on the skin. He loves it!

Usually bought next

Bulldog Original Face Wash 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Regina Kitchen Towels Blitz 2 Rolls

£ 3.50
£2.50/100sheet

Bulldog Oil Control Face Wash 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Pledge Multi- Surface Polish Jasmine 250Ml

£ 1.30
£5.20/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here