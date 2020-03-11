Bulldog Sensitive Moisturiser 100Ml

Great product.
Just started using and really happy with the effects.
Great for the men in your life
I bought this as an Xmas gift for my son. He had excema as a child which continued into adulthood. The product leaves the skin soft and moisturised all day and is ideal for taking on holiday.
Brilliant product
One of the best men's products on the market at a really great price. Can't praise it highly enough.
Bulldog - Bulldog Mens Moisturiser
I really like this product. I have bought it before and found it to be very good.
Manly and natural
Leave a manly smell and feeling, And is still a natural choice for us guys who do not like to fill our faces with parabens
Great moisturiser
Bought this for my partner and he loves it. It is very moisturising and has a delicate masculin odour almost organic/woody. The cream itself is thick and applies very easily. My only niggle with it is that it doesn't seem to have UV filters but I could be wrong... Oh and great price!!!
Excellent and British
New, lovely texture, fabulous feel on the skin. He loves it!