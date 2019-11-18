By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Spinach Pinenut Pasta 215G

2.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest Spinach Pinenut Pasta 215G
£ 2.25
£1.05/100g
1/2 of a pack (107g)
  • Energy1216kJ 291kcal
    15%
  • Fat17.4g
    25%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1136kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a pesto dressing with spinach and toasted pine nuts.
  • Finest Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto Pasta Topped with 30 month matured Parmigiano Reggiano and toasted pine nuts.
  • Topped with 30 month matured Parmigiano Reggiano and toasted pine nuts.
  • Topped with 30 month matured parmigiano reggiano and toasted pine nuts
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Spinach (3.5%), Water, Basil Infused Sunflower Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Toasted Pine Nuts (2%), Lemon Juice, Basil, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Water, Durum Wheat Semolina.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (107g)
Energy1136kJ / 272kcal1216kJ / 291kcal
Fat16.3g17.4g
Saturates2.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate23.4g25.0g
Sugars1.2g1.3g
Fibre1.6g1.7g
Protein7.2g7.7g
Salt1.1g1.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Very salty

2 stars

Very salty but otherwise good. It could probably use a bit more pine nuts and spinach.

Good size & price, but lacks taste of Pesto

3 stars

For me the size and price beats all other competitors, however one cannot taste the Pesto, just a lot of olive oil in the bottom, which makes it rather bland, it needs to have a concentrated pesto sauce for taste.

I used to buy this but it's very dry now Tesco nee

1 stars

I used to buy this but it's very dry now Tesco needs to improve this item.

This used to be one of my favourites that i could

3 stars

This used to be one of my favourites that i could easily eat two a week. But ingredients and quantity seemed to decrease so I stopped buying. I'll give it another try again soon.

Cutting corners

1 stars

This has become really gross. It used to be one of two lunch items from Tesco I could stand (the other being the mushroom pasta), but they've changed the recipe and now it's chalky and unappetising. Seriously sort out your lunch items Tesco, I'd rather skip meals than eat what you're offering these days.

Was too oily, otherwise would have been good

3 stars

Was too oily, otherwise would have been good

Amazing

5 stars

I'm Italian, I'm fussy when it comes Italian food. This is absolutely incredible. I couldn't believe my mouth taste. If you like pesto this is a must have. Fantastic.

Absolutely delicious .

5 stars

I buy this every week together with couscous and feta

Change for the worse

2 stars

This salad has been spoilt with the change to spiral pasta. Bring back the butterfly shape. Also the larger pieces of parmesan isn't so nice

Spinach Pinenut Pasta is a big disappointment.

1 stars

This product has apparently replaced our old favourite, the pasta salad. This is nowhere near as nice and is, frankly, not worth buying. Bring back the old product!

1-10 of 11 reviews

