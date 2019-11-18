Tesco Finest Spinach Pinenut Pasta 215G

Very salty
Very salty but otherwise good. It could probably use a bit more pine nuts and spinach.
Good size & price, but lacks taste of Pesto
For me the size and price beats all other competitors, however one cannot taste the Pesto, just a lot of olive oil in the bottom, which makes it rather bland, it needs to have a concentrated pesto sauce for taste.
I used to buy this but it's very dry now Tesco nee
I used to buy this but it's very dry now Tesco needs to improve this item.
This used to be one of my favourites that i could
This used to be one of my favourites that i could easily eat two a week. But ingredients and quantity seemed to decrease so I stopped buying. I'll give it another try again soon.
Cutting corners
This has become really gross. It used to be one of two lunch items from Tesco I could stand (the other being the mushroom pasta), but they've changed the recipe and now it's chalky and unappetising. Seriously sort out your lunch items Tesco, I'd rather skip meals than eat what you're offering these days.
Was too oily, otherwise would have been good
Amazing
I'm Italian, I'm fussy when it comes Italian food. This is absolutely incredible. I couldn't believe my mouth taste. If you like pesto this is a must have. Fantastic.
Absolutely delicious .
I buy this every week together with couscous and feta
Change for the worse
This salad has been spoilt with the change to spiral pasta. Bring back the butterfly shape. Also the larger pieces of parmesan isn't so nice
Spinach Pinenut Pasta is a big disappointment.
This product has apparently replaced our old favourite, the pasta salad. This is nowhere near as nice and is, frankly, not worth buying. Bring back the old product!