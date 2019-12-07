By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chargrill Mushroom Pasta 225G

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chargrill Mushroom Pasta 225G

Regular Price £2.25, Clubcard Price £1.80. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won’t show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

£ 2.25
£1.00/100g

½ of pack
  • Energy1016kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 923kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta, chargrilled mushrooms and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese in a mushroom pesto dressing.
  • With king oyster, portobello, chestnut mushrooms and nutty Parmesan.
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chargrilled Mushrooms (13%) [King Oyster Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Portobello Mushrooms, Oyster Mushroom, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Pumpkin Seed, Parsley, Basil, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Salt, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Thyme, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mushroom, Sugar, Cornflour, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of pack (110g)
Energy923kJ / 221kcal1016kJ / 243kcal
Fat11.3g12.5g
Saturates1.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate22.3g24.5g
Sugars1.2g1.3g
Fibre2.5g2.8g
Protein6.2g6.8g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Inconsistent

3 stars

I have had this a few times now. When it's done right, I really enjoy it; and I prefer it to the Spinach & Pine Nut version. However, there is clearly a manufacturing issue. The last time I had it, it was swimming in oil - the time before that, totally dry - and just recently (about 5 mins ago(!)), I got to the bottom and it was so salty! C'mon Tesco, get it right!!

Charred mushroom pasta

1 stars

This used to be one of the better Tesco lunch options, but as with so many of their other products they've reduced the quality over the past few months. "Chargrilled" is the only word you need pay attention to here: this whole thing tastes burnt.

It’s not fair, why is a mushroom pasta not vegetar

1 stars

It’s not fair, why is a mushroom pasta not vegetarian!!!

