By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kellogg's Krave Cereal 375G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kellogg's Krave Cereal 375G
£ 3.00
£0.80/100g
30g
  • Energy568kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.33g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1892kJ

Product Description

  • Wheat, Oat, and Rice Pillow containing a Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavoured Filling.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • - Delicious melty chocolate and hazelnut filling inside a crunchy cereal shell
  • - They make the ultimate go-to snack whenever you need to unleash your chocolate craving. Are you an afternoon snacker or coursework cruncher?
  • - Contains 7 vitamins & minerals including B vitamins and iron
  • Pack size: 375g
  • Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Flours(Wheat{26%}, Oat{17%}, Rice{11%}), Chocolate Hazelnut Filling(Sugar, Vegetable Oil(Rapeseed, Palm), Chocolate(4%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass), Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Hazelnut(1%), Emulsifier(Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Salt, Colour(Carotenes, Annatto), Antioxidant(Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see top.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Number of uses

12 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • www.kelloggsalarabi.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy 1892kJ568kJ
-450kcal135kcal7%
Fat 16g4.8g7%
of which saturates 4g1.2g6%
Carbohydrate 68g20g
of which sugars 29g8.7g10%
Fibre 3.3g1.0g
Protein 6.9g2.1g
Salt 1.1g0.33g6%
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg83%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13.3mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%50.0µg25%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg83%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Kellogg's Special K Oats & Honey Cereal 420 G

£ 3.00
£0.71/100g

Offer

Kellogg's Special K Red Berries Cereal 360G

£ 3.00
£0.83/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here