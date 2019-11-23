Tesco Finest Moroccan Couscous 265G

changed recipe....unpleasant
Bought this a few times...it was divine.... it’s changed...new supplier? new Soggy with ragged strips of red pepper... Different taste...too much cheap spice AND .... One of the containers overnight ...the contents of what is now a small container of an oily substance leaked All over the inside of my fridge ... Smell dreadful... orange oil over everything ....
i used to love this but now its far too spicy
Nice but sometimes spicy
I had this last week and really enjoyed it. It's extremely tasty. However I bought the same pack this week and it's very spicy. I don't know why it's so different to the last pack but I don't like spicy food so will probably avoid this in future. Fine if you like spicy though.
I used to love this cous cous.I bought one a few weeks ago and it was a bit too hot for my palette.The one I am eating now is horrid,its burning my mouth.I don,t know what they have done to it but I won,t be buying another.
Gorgeous!!
I've never eaten much couscous but decided to try this. So glad I did - it's delicious! I now buy it every week.
I this my fault with is that i have never received it with a longer shelf life than 2 days through online shopping although it says different in its ad