Tesco Finest Moroccan Couscous 265G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Moroccan Couscous 265G

Regular Price £2.25, Clubcard Price £1.80. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won’t show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

£ 2.25
£0.85/100g

½ of a pack
  • Energy1126kJ 269kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Wholewheat couscous with raisins and apricots in a sweet chilli dressing topped with spiced chickpeas, chargrilled red pepper and cranberries.
  • Moroccan inspired Couscous. With chargrilled peppers, ras el hanout chickpeas and cranberries.
  • With chargrilled peppers, ras el hanout chickpeas and cranberries.
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous, Cooked Chickpeas (9%) [Chickpeas(Sulphites), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Chargrilled Red Pepper (5%), Sugar (Sulphites), Raisins, Butternut Squash, Red Pepper, Onion, Sweet Potato, Apricot, Red Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Cranberries, Spices, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Honey, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Tomato Purée, Rice Flour, Fructose, Olive Oil, Parsley, Salt, Mustard Seed, Fennel Seed, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Sumac, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour (Sulphites), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Chilli, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (125g)
Energy901kJ / 215kcal1126kJ / 269kcal
Fat8.8g11.1g
Saturates0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate26.9g33.7g
Sugars8.6g10.8g
Fibre5.4g6.8g
Protein4.3g5.3g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

changed recipe....unpleasant

2 stars

Bought this a few times...it was divine.... it’s changed...new supplier? new Soggy with ragged strips of red pepper... Different taste...too much cheap spice AND .... One of the containers overnight ...the contents of what is now a small container of an oily substance leaked All over the inside of my fridge ... Smell dreadful... orange oil over everything ....

i used to love this but now its far too spicy

1 stars

i used to love this but now its far too spicy

Nice but sometimes spicy

3 stars

I had this last week and really enjoyed it. It's extremely tasty. However I bought the same pack this week and it's very spicy. I don't know why it's so different to the last pack but I don't like spicy food so will probably avoid this in future. Fine if you like spicy though.

I used to love this cous cous.I bought one a few w

2 stars

I used to love this cous cous.I bought one a few weeks ago and it was a bit too hot for my palette.The one I am eating now is horrid,its burning my mouth.I don,t know what they have done to it but I won,t be buying another.

Gorgeous!!

5 stars

I've never eaten much couscous but decided to try this. So glad I did - it's delicious! I now buy it every week.

I this my fault with is that i have never receive

4 stars

I this my fault with is that i have never received it with a longer shelf life than 2 days through online shopping although it says different in its ad

