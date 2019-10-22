By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Waldorf Salad 335G

5(2)Write a review
Regular Price £2.25, Clubcard Price £1.80. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won’t show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

£ 2.25
£0.67/100g

One-third of a pack contains
  • Energy1075kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat23.3g
    33%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075.20kJ (260.10kcal)

Product Description

  • Cabbage, raisins, celery, apple and walnuts in a mayonnaise dressing
  • Tesco Finest Waldorf Salad 300g
  • N/A
  • Pack size: 335g

Information

Ingredients

Cabbage, Mayonnaise, Raisins (9%), Celery, Apple, Walnuts (4%), Crème Fraiche (Milk).

Mayonnaise contains: Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Powder.

Jumbo Raisins contains: Raisins, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts and sesame seeds.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Use by: see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-third of a pack (100g) contains
Energy1075.20kJ (260.10kcal)1075.20kJ (260.10kcal)
Fat23.30g23.30g
Saturates2.40g2.40g
Carbohydrate9.50g9.50g
Sugars7.90g7.90g
Fibre2.20g2.20g
Protein2.00g2.00g
Salt.33g.33g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

this is really good. you won't be disappointed.

5 stars

this is really good. you won't be disappointed.

Wonderful!

5 stars

Wonderful!

