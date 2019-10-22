Tesco Finest Waldorf Salad 335G

this is really good. you won't be disappointed.
this is really good. you won't be disappointed.
Wonderful!
Wonderful!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075.20kJ (260.10kcal)
Cabbage, Mayonnaise, Raisins (9%), Celery, Apple, Walnuts (4%), Crème Fraiche (Milk).
Mayonnaise contains: Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Powder.
Jumbo Raisins contains: Raisins, Sunflower Oil.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Use by: see front of pack.
Produced in the U.K.
3 Servings
300g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-third of a pack (100g) contains
|Energy
|1075.20kJ (260.10kcal)
|1075.20kJ (260.10kcal)
|Fat
|23.30g
|23.30g
|Saturates
|2.40g
|2.40g
|Carbohydrate
|9.50g
|9.50g
|Sugars
|7.90g
|7.90g
|Fibre
|2.20g
|2.20g
|Protein
|2.00g
|2.00g
|Salt
|.33g
|.33g
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020