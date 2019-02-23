Tesco Kalamata & Green Olives With Feta 150G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 815kJ / 198kcal
Product Description
- Pitted kalamata and green olives in a herb marinade with feta cheese.
- Fruity & Creamy Greek and Spanish olives marinated in basil and garlic
- Fruity & Creamy
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt.
Kalamata Olives contain: Kalamata Olives, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Green Olives contain: Green Olives, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (37g)
|Energy
|815kJ / 198kcal
|302kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|4.7g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|2.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
