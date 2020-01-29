By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Men+Care Clean Cmfrt Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll-On 50Ml
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 50ml roll-on has a clean and subtle scent to keep you feeling fresh and dry for longer.
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant protects you against sweat and body odour for 48 hours, leaving a subtle scent to keep you smelling great all day. This men’s anti-perspirant deodorant offers powerful sweat protection without irritating your skin. That is why Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant deodorant is designed to combat odour and wetness while its ¼ moisturising technology shields skin from irritation. Its non-irritant formula is tough on sweat, not on skin.
  • How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Why not try it alongside our Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash for lasting comfort and freshness? Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant deodorant also comes in an aerosol 250/150ml, making it perfect for your gym bag, or in your luggage for when you are on the go.
  • With our best formula ever Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant deodorant gives you strong anti-perspirant protection with a clean scent to keep you feeling refreshed and dry all day long.
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant is tough on sweat, not on skin
  • New and Improved Dove Men Anti-perspirant - our best formula ever
  • ¼ Moisturiser Technology protects skin against irritation
  • Dermatologically tested non-irritant formula
  • 48hr sweat and odour protection
  • Subtle scent
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric acid, Potassium lactate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Smells great, soothes skin too

5 stars

This smells amazing! It feels great on your skin and the smell lasts for the whole day. It doesn’t make your armpits itchy and is very gentle on rough/irritated armpit skin. Lasts for ages, too!

