Tesco Chocolate Malted Milk Biscuits 250G

Tesco Chocolate Malted Milk Biscuits 250G
£ 0.85
£0.34/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy232kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106kJ / 503kcal

Product Description

  • Malted milk biscuits dipped in milk chocolate.
  • LIGHT & CRUMBLY Dipped in smooth milk chocolate for a classic malty treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (28%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa soilds 25% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

22 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (11g)
Energy2106kJ / 503kcal232kJ / 55kcal
Fat23.8g2.6g
Saturates12.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate64.3g7.1g
Sugars24.9g2.7g
Fibre1.6g0.2g
Protein7.0g0.8g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 22 servings.--
As Sold.--

Bring them back!

5 stars

Bring them back!

Malted Milk biscuits got better

5 stars

It makes a tasty biscuit even more scrumptious

Great biscuit at a great price.

5 stars

Really a great biscuit barrel favourite in our family. We also like the malted milk ones too. Good price for a great biscuit.☺

Good value

5 stars

Nice biscuits

Mmmm choclately

5 stars

Often buy these biscuits as a treat for myself

Like the malted milk biscuits I ate as a child

5 stars

Good quality biscuits and chocolate covering

Good biscuit. 10/10

5 stars

As chocolate malted milks go, this one is up there with any brand name chocolate malted milk you can buy. Solid in a cuppa, tasty chocolate, good biscuit.

Delicious

5 stars

My favourite biscuit by far

changed to these about a month ago from McVities C

5 stars

changed to these about a month ago from McVities Chocolate and really liked them buy all the time.

Taste wonderful!

5 stars

Everything you want from a biscuit. Lovely and sweet and nice and crunchy.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

