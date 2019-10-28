By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Emmi Caffe Latte Skinny 230Ml

Emmi Caffe Latte Skinny 230Ml
£ 1.50
£0.65/100ml

Product Description

  • Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Sweeteners.
  • For all coffee lovers, Emmi Caffè Latte Skinny is the perfect refreshment. Enjoy the smooth taste of freshly brewed arabica coffee and milk, with no lactose and only 78 calories. Plus all our coffee beans are grown or Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. Enjoy!
  • Caffeine content: 80mg per cup.
  • Only 78 calories
  • I'm so light!
  • A little piece of heaven and freshly roasted arabica coffee
  • Lactose free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230ml

Information

Ingredients

83% Partly Skimmed Lactose Free <strong>Milk</strong> (0.7% Fat), 17% Arabica Coffee*, Stabiliser: Sodium Phosphate, Sweeteners: Cyclamate, Saccharin, Thickener: Carrageenan, Remaining Lactose: <0.01g/100ml, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in Swizerland

Recycling info

Cup. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Distributor address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 13 Blades Court,
  • Deodar Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2NU,

Return to

Net Contents

230ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer 230 ml% RI/ 230 ml*Adult RI
Energy 144kJ331kJ
-(34kcal)(78kcal)3.9%2000kcal
Fat 0.6g1.4g2%70g
of which saturates 0.3g0.7g3.5%20g
Carbohydrate 4.3g9.9g3.8%260g
of which sugars 4.0g9.2g10.2%90g
Protein 2.8g6.4g12.8%50g
Salt 0.15g0.35g5.8%6g
Calcium 105mg242mg30.3% **NRV 800mg **NRV
*RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)----
**NRV = nutrient reference value----

