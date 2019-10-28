Emmi Caffe Latte Skinny 230Ml

Product Description
- Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Sweeteners.
- For all coffee lovers, Emmi Caffè Latte Skinny is the perfect refreshment. Enjoy the smooth taste of freshly brewed arabica coffee and milk, with no lactose and only 78 calories. Plus all our coffee beans are grown or Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. Enjoy!
- Caffeine content: 80mg per cup.
- Only 78 calories
- I'm so light!
- A little piece of heaven and freshly roasted arabica coffee
- Lactose free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230ml
Information
Ingredients
83% Partly Skimmed Lactose Free <strong>Milk</strong> (0.7% Fat), 17% Arabica Coffee*, Stabiliser: Sodium Phosphate, Sweeteners: Cyclamate, Saccharin, Thickener: Carrageenan, Remaining Lactose: <0.01g/100ml, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in Swizerland
Recycling info
Cup. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Net Contents
230ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per 230 ml
|% RI/ 230 ml*
|Adult RI
|Energy
|144kJ
|331kJ
|-
|(34kcal)
|(78kcal)
|3.9%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|1.4g
|2%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.7g
|3.5%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|9.9g
|3.8%
|260g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|9.2g
|10.2%
|90g
|Protein
|2.8g
|6.4g
|12.8%
|50g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.35g
|5.8%
|6g
|Calcium
|105mg
|242mg
|30.3% **NRV
|800mg **NRV
|*RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**NRV = nutrient reference value
|-
|-
|-
|-
