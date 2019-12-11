By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maggi 2 Minute Curry Flavour Noodles 79G

5(6)Write a review
Maggi 2 Minute Curry Flavour Noodles 79G
£ 0.50
£6.33/kg

Offer

Each pack** contains
  • Energy1488kJ 355kcal
    18%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt3.42g
    57%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1884kJ

Product Description

  • Two Minute Noodles Curry Flavour
  • Made in Malaysia, Maggi 2 Minute Curry Noodles are quick, convenient and delicious. Each pack brings you a taste of Malaysia and is ready in just two minutes. Maggi 2 Minute Curry Noodles come with a noodle cake and an authentic hot curry flavour sachet of mixed herbs and spices including chilli, coriander, onion and cumin; for great flavour
  • Maggi® 2 Minute Noodles are simple to make. Empty the Maggi 2 Minute Noodles and curry flavour sachet into a 400ml pan of boiling water, and simmer for 2 minutes whilst stirring gently. …There you have it, delicious curry noodles in just two minutes!
  • With our World Foods range, we're proud to celebrate the fact that people all over the world love Maggi®. From Nigeria to India, whether you're looking for a taste of home or a chance to explore something new, you can find what you're looking for with Maggi® World Foods.
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • Try other authentic Malaysian Noodles like Maggi 2 Minute Chicken Flavour Noodles or Maggi 2 Minute Assam Laksa Noodles.
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Delicious curry flavour noodles; so simple to make!
  • Each pack contains noodles and a sachet of curry flavouring
  • Made in Malaysia; part of our amazing World Foods range!
  • Ready in just two minutes
  • Pack size: 79g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle Cake: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Anti-Caking Agents (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Thickener (Guar Gum), Humectant (Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Flavour Sachet: Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Flour, Chilli, Sugar, Herbs and Spices (Coriander, Cumin, White Pepper, Aniseed, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Ginger, Clove, Cardamom, Nutmeg), Anti-Caking Agent (Potassium Chloride, Silicon Dioxide), Yeast Powder, Maltodextrin, Garlic, Flavourings (with Soya and Wheat), Onion, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Acid (Citric Acid), Thickener (Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store cool and dry

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Break noodles into 400ml boiling water and add the flavouring sachet. Stir and simmer for 2 minutes.
These are guidelines only as cooking appliances vary.

Produce of

Made in Malaysia

Preparation and Usage

  • It's good to remember:
  • Add twist to your noodles by adding vegetables and adding chicken or fish for protein!

Number of uses

Makes 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 0800 6378 5358 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

79g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold**Per 100g as consumed**Per serving% RI*
Energy 1884kJ265kJ1488kJ
-449kcal63kcal355kcal18%
Fat 17.2g2.4g13.6g19%
of which: saturates 7.9g1.1g6.2g31%
Carbohydrate 61.7g8.7g48.7g19%
of which: sugars 2.4g0.3g1.9g2%
Fibre 4.2g0.6g3.3g-
Protein 9.7g1.4g7.7g15%
Salt 4.33g0.61g3.42g57%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal----
**Pack (79g)+400ml water----
Basis for per 100g consumed----
Make 1 serving----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Once tou add your flavourings

4 stars

once you add your flavourings very tasty and good value

So helpful

5 stars

I moved from New Zealand to England with my two kids. They would always love the normal Maggi chicken noodles,but when we got to England the normal ones tasted completely different (and not in a good way). But then we found the Mylaysan ones they loved it! It tasted even better.

Noodles

5 stars

I am so happy to buy and consume such a product from Nestle

The classic

5 stars

My absolute favourite noodles. These are great for eating by themselves, or using them in recipes. I use them in my famous chicken noodle soup. Delicious, and loved by the whole family.

Noodlicious

5 stars

Love these spicy curry noodles. Quick and easy to rustle up and oh so tasty.

Great flavour

5 stars

Absolutely love these noodles,very nice flavoured,lovely and soft and don't go sticky and stodgy half way through eating them like other brands of noodles I've tried,I will definitely highly recommend.

Usually bought next

Maggi 2 Minute Chicken Noodles 75G

£ 0.50
£0.67/100g

Offer

Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour 59G

£ 0.41
£6.95/kg

Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 59G

£ 1.50
£0.51/100g

Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 85G

£ 0.45
£5.30/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here