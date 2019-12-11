Maggi 2 Minute Curry Flavour Noodles 79G

Once tou add your flavourings
once you add your flavourings very tasty and good value
So helpful
I moved from New Zealand to England with my two kids. They would always love the normal Maggi chicken noodles,but when we got to England the normal ones tasted completely different (and not in a good way). But then we found the Mylaysan ones they loved it! It tasted even better.
Noodles
I am so happy to buy and consume such a product from Nestle
The classic
My absolute favourite noodles. These are great for eating by themselves, or using them in recipes. I use them in my famous chicken noodle soup. Delicious, and loved by the whole family.
Noodlicious
Love these spicy curry noodles. Quick and easy to rustle up and oh so tasty.
Great flavour
Absolutely love these noodles,very nice flavoured,lovely and soft and don't go sticky and stodgy half way through eating them like other brands of noodles I've tried,I will definitely highly recommend.