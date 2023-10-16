Tesco Ibuprofen Long Lasting 8 Capsules

Do not take if you: • Have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding. • Are allergic to ibuprofen (or anything else in this medicine), aspirin or other related painkillers. • Are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg.

If you are pregnant do not take this product and ask your doctor for advice.

Talk to a pharmacist or your doctor before taking if you: •Have asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, had a stroke, liver, heart, kidney or bowel problems. •Are a smoker.

If symptoms do not get better or get worse or if you get new symptoms, talk to your doctor.

Keep out of the sight and reach of children.