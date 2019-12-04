By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yop Drinking Yogurt Strawberry500g

4(4)Write a review
Yop Drinking Yogurt Strawberry500g
£ 0.75
£0.15/100g

Per 100g
  • Energy277kJ 65kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Yogurt Drink
  • Yop is a low fat yogurt drink with no artificial flavours or sweeteners
  • Yop yogurt drink is perfect for on the go snacking or lunchboxes
  • Yop Yogurt drink is available in both Strawberry and Raspberry Flavours!
  • Source of calcium
  • Low fat
  • No colourings or preservatives
  • No artificial flavours or sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.9%, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C.Use By: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy at its best consume shortly after opening.

Number of uses

Contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 277kJ/65kcal
Fat 0.8g
Of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 10.6g
Of which sugars 10.5g
Protein 3.0g
Salt 0.12g
Calcium 120mg (15% RI*)
Vitamin D 0.75µg (15% RI*)
*RI : Reference Intake-

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Filling, too much sugar, dissappointing taste

3 stars

It is filling drink but it is loaded with a lot of sugar! One bottle of this yoghurt will exceed the daily dose of sugar for adults (must say that label on the bottle states 5 servings- so I assume I should only drink 100ml then) On my opinion the strawberry flavour tastes very artificial. I wonder what favouring is really there as label doesnt say, although it states no artificial flavours. Consistency is very good. Not too tick or runny.

Nice taste

4 stars

Nice taste

too runny

3 stars

very runny which is why i didnt give 5 stars. it ran all over my face when i tried to eat it with a fork which is what i was told to do.

The most luxurious creamy yogurt ever

5 stars

It's a delicious creamy yogurt drink and my kids love it and so do I. It's for a boost calcium for strong bones and teeth. We can't get enough of it.

