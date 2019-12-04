Yop Drinking Yogurt Strawberry500g

Filling, too much sugar, dissappointing taste
It is filling drink but it is loaded with a lot of sugar! One bottle of this yoghurt will exceed the daily dose of sugar for adults (must say that label on the bottle states 5 servings- so I assume I should only drink 100ml then) On my opinion the strawberry flavour tastes very artificial. I wonder what favouring is really there as label doesnt say, although it states no artificial flavours. Consistency is very good. Not too tick or runny.
Nice taste
too runny
very runny which is why i didnt give 5 stars. it ran all over my face when i tried to eat it with a fork which is what i was told to do.
The most luxurious creamy yogurt ever
It's a delicious creamy yogurt drink and my kids love it and so do I. It's for a boost calcium for strong bones and teeth. We can't get enough of it.