The City Kitchen Hoisin Duck Noodles 385G

4(2)Write a review
£ 3.50
£9.10/kg
Each pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 571kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked noodles with shredded duck in a honey and soy sauce, served with vegetables.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards please visit tescoplc.com
  • Our Hoisin Duck Noodles are made using marinated shredded duck it's sweet, savoury and cooked till tender. Feeling a little indulgent? Why not grab a handful of prawn crackers to mop up some of the delicious aromatic sauce
  • "Hi there and thanks for choosing one of our City Kitchen dishes. We've carefully selected and perfected our recipes, to bring you an authentic taste we're proud of, that combines our favourite flavours we discovered from our travels with fresh ingredients right here in our City Kitchen.
  • We truly believe that good food shouldn't cost the earth, that's why we encourage you to enjoy our food, then next time you whip up something of your own, store the leftovers in our sturdy, reusable containers."
  • Cheers!
  • The City Kitchen Team
  • If you love our Hoisin Duck Noodles we think you'll love our Thai Chilli Sticky Pork too!
  • Available at your local Tesco.
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Duck (23%), Red Pepper, Water, Carrot, Spring Onion, Honey, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Molasses, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Wheat, Szechuan Pepper, Ground Star Anise, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Tomato Paste, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cinnamon Powder, Black Beans, Garlic, Clove Powder, Concentrated Plum Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Powder, Malted Barley Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Rice Flour, Fennel, Lemon Peel.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using duck from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Make the most of your 4 1/2 minutes, check out our City Kitchen Tips.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Contact us
Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (365g**)
Energy571kJ / 135kcal2084kJ / 495kcal
Fat3.3g12.0g
Saturates0.8g2.8g
Carbohydrate19.2g70.1g
Sugars6.0g21.7g
Fibre1.4g4.9g
Protein6.6g24.0g
Salt0.9g3.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 385g typically weighs 365g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty, check heating instructions

4 stars

Very tasty, not quite up to the standard of my local takeaway, but good nevertheless. Heating instructions on cardboard sleeve are almost impossible to read, needed a magnifying glass, font is too small and wrong colour.

Good but not perfect

4 stars

This is the first "City Kitchen" meal I have tried and I found it very tasty. However, I also found it a bit dry (lacking in sauce) and, in my opinion, it could do with more vegetables. I will probably buy again but will add a little water half way through cooking and probably steam a little extra veg to mix in.

