The City Kitchen Hoisin Duck Noodles 385G

Tasty, check heating instructions
Very tasty, not quite up to the standard of my local takeaway, but good nevertheless. Heating instructions on cardboard sleeve are almost impossible to read, needed a magnifying glass, font is too small and wrong colour.
Good but not perfect
This is the first "City Kitchen" meal I have tried and I found it very tasty. However, I also found it a bit dry (lacking in sauce) and, in my opinion, it could do with more vegetables. I will probably buy again but will add a little water half way through cooking and probably steam a little extra veg to mix in.