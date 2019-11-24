By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The City Kitchen Chicken Katsu Curry 385G

2.5(11)Write a review
The City Kitchen Chicken Katsu Curry 385G
£ 3.50
£9.10/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1862kJ 441kcal
    22%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 484kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked jasmine rice and chicken breast pieces in a coconut cream and soy sauce, served with carrot, spring onion and ginger.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards please visit tescoplc.com
  • Our Katsu Chicken Curry is flavoured with an aromatic Chinese five spice. Did you know, this authentic blend is not actually named after the number of ingredients, but after the five flavours it brings to dishes sour, bitter, umami, salty and sweet. That must be why it keeps our tastebuds so happy
  • "Hi there and thanks for choosing one of our City Kitchen dishes. We've carefully selected and perfected our recipes, to bring you an authentic taste we're proud of, that combines our favourite flavours we discovered from our travels with fresh ingredients right here in our City Kitchen.
  • We truly believe that good food shouldn't cost the earth, that's why we encourage you to enjoy our food, then next time you whip up something of your own, store the leftovers in our sturdy, reusable containers."
  • Cheers!
  • The City Kitchen Team
  • If you love our Katsu Chicken Curry we think you'll love our King Prawn, Chicken and Chorizo Paella too! Available at your local Tesco.
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Carrot, Spring Onion, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Cream, Cornflour, Ginger, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Potato Starch, Salt, Chicken Extract, Red Chilli Purée, Molasses, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Roasted Coriander Powder, Star Anise, Turmeric Powder, Roasted Cumin Powder, Vegetable Purée [Carrot, Leek], Fenugreek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Corn Starch, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Paprika, Nutmeg, Ground White Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Mustard Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Make the most of your 4 1/2 minutes, check out our City Kitchen Tips.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (385g)
Energy484kJ / 114kcal1862kJ / 441kcal
Fat1.9g7.2g
Saturates0.6g2.2g
Carbohydrate16.7g64.3g
Sugars1.6g6.2g
Fibre0.7g2.5g
Protein7.4g28.3g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

11 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Change recipe > Waste of money now

1 stars

Recipe changed. It used to be the best ready meal brand but now they are cheaping out on ingredients and packaging. It is the last time I will buy City Kitchen.

Uncooked chicken

1 stars

Do not buy this the chicken was almost completely raw after following heating institutions perfectly, it will be a miracle if I don’t get ill.

Raw chicken

1 stars

Not as nice as it once was and the chicken was raw and very bad quality - I had to pick all of the chicken out and eat without (didn't have time to pop out to get something else for lunch!) Not happy and will never buy this again.

It's revolting.

1 stars

No wonder Tesco is selling off The City Kitchen Katsu Chicken Curry cheap. They've changed the recipe, cooked it with a lot of aniseed flavoured crap and raw onion chunks and green strips of something that was once a vegetable, far less chicken, spoonfuls of grated carrot and no coriander. It's disgusting. It used to be my favourite treat for a ready meal. I won't be buying it again.

No longer as lovely as it once was

1 stars

This used to be one of our favourite lunchtime dishes but sadly it is no longer what it used to be. It was once packed with lovely water chestnuts, greens and spring onions. All it now has is grated carrot and what used to be a lovely Asian dish has been watered down to just a bland mush with a lot less chicken than there used to be.

Mean portion size

3 stars

Fine as far as it goes, with a mild spicy taste, but the meat content was tiny and overall volume was disappointing. How much would it have cost the manufacturer to have doubled the curry volume and turned it into a proper meal? One for slimmers only

Not what you would expect flavour wise

3 stars

It was ok, it wasn't horrible but didn't taste like any of the katsu curry I've had before. And the chicken is in breaded.

Excessive Ginger.

1 stars

I have been buying and enjoying this curry for over a year, it was really nice but sometimes too much spring onion, the they seemed to change the recipe, less spring onion but more ginger, then even more ginger so much in fact I would spend 2 to 3 minutes picking it out. I emailed the manufacturer who happen to be Tesco themselves and complained about this excessive ginger. A few weeks later I started to pick out the ginger and weigh it, the first time was 24g the second time 32grams I have now stopped purchasing it. Daily intake for ginger is recommended at around 4-5g.

The best curry ever!

5 stars

OMG one of the nicest meals I've ever had that was shop bought. I stopped short of liking the plate. This one is a winner.

Yum!

5 stars

This tastes amazing, you'd be happy if you got it in a restaurant. Really tasty.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

