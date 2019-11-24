The City Kitchen Chicken Katsu Curry 385G

Change recipe > Waste of money now
Recipe changed. It used to be the best ready meal brand but now they are cheaping out on ingredients and packaging. It is the last time I will buy City Kitchen.
Uncooked chicken
Do not buy this the chicken was almost completely raw after following heating institutions perfectly, it will be a miracle if I don’t get ill.
Raw chicken
Not as nice as it once was and the chicken was raw and very bad quality - I had to pick all of the chicken out and eat without (didn't have time to pop out to get something else for lunch!) Not happy and will never buy this again.
It's revolting.
No wonder Tesco is selling off The City Kitchen Katsu Chicken Curry cheap. They've changed the recipe, cooked it with a lot of aniseed flavoured crap and raw onion chunks and green strips of something that was once a vegetable, far less chicken, spoonfuls of grated carrot and no coriander. It's disgusting. It used to be my favourite treat for a ready meal. I won't be buying it again.
No longer as lovely as it once was
This used to be one of our favourite lunchtime dishes but sadly it is no longer what it used to be. It was once packed with lovely water chestnuts, greens and spring onions. All it now has is grated carrot and what used to be a lovely Asian dish has been watered down to just a bland mush with a lot less chicken than there used to be.
Mean portion size
Fine as far as it goes, with a mild spicy taste, but the meat content was tiny and overall volume was disappointing. How much would it have cost the manufacturer to have doubled the curry volume and turned it into a proper meal? One for slimmers only
Not what you would expect flavour wise
It was ok, it wasn't horrible but didn't taste like any of the katsu curry I've had before. And the chicken is in breaded.
Excessive Ginger.
I have been buying and enjoying this curry for over a year, it was really nice but sometimes too much spring onion, the they seemed to change the recipe, less spring onion but more ginger, then even more ginger so much in fact I would spend 2 to 3 minutes picking it out. I emailed the manufacturer who happen to be Tesco themselves and complained about this excessive ginger. A few weeks later I started to pick out the ginger and weigh it, the first time was 24g the second time 32grams I have now stopped purchasing it. Daily intake for ginger is recommended at around 4-5g.
The best curry ever!
OMG one of the nicest meals I've ever had that was shop bought. I stopped short of liking the plate. This one is a winner.
Yum!
This tastes amazing, you'd be happy if you got it in a restaurant. Really tasty.