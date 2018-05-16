Daura Damm Gluten Free 4 Pack X 330Ml
- The Gluten contained in the Barley Malt included in the beer's ingredients has been hydrolysed during the production process, guaranteeing that the final products gluten content is below 3 PPM, according to the codex alimentarius legislation for gluten free products.
- PEFC™ - PEFC/15-32-0019, 100% PEFC Certified, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk
- Crossed Grain Symbol® - ES-118-001, CUK-G-054
- 1.8 UK Alc Units per bottle
- UK Chief Medical Officers Recommend Adults Do Not Regularly Exceed:
- Men 3 - 4 Units Daily
- Women 2 - 3 Units Daily
- Please Drink Responsibly
- www.drinkaware.co.uk
- Gluten-Free
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- The World's Most Award - Winning Gluten-Free Beer
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1.32L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
5.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Bottle
Name and address
- Brewed By:
- C.C. Damm,
- S.L. Rosselló 515,
- 08025 Barcelona,
- España.
Importer address
- Damm Brewery UK Ltd.,
- 5A Bear Lane,
- SE1OUH,
- London.
Return to
- Damm Brewery UK Ltd.,
- 5A Bear Lane,
- SE1OUH,
- London.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
