Always Ultra Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 26

New formula ruined quality
I've been using these for several years if not Iver a decade and I have to say I'm very disappointed by the new formula. I had no problems with them and they are still comfortable but they easily get torn apart in the matter of couple of hours. This is several packs I'm going through with the ultra fast dry formula and it's just poor quality. I'm considering changing to another brand which is a shame as I've been buying the same for years.
Definite essential buy0
Overall very good on all bases but occasionally do have slight issues but mostly regarding underwear fitting than the product itself
Poor!
The pads always split and break towards the back and then go fluffy and stick up your behind.
Excellent!
Have used these for the last 17 years since leaving home and having to buy my own. When I lived at home my mum bought me what ever was on offer and I had endless leaks and irritation. Never get this problem since using always. Will never use any other they do everything they say they do on the packet!
Excellent!
Feel so comfortable, clean and safe when wearing these pads. They are my go to and only ones I use and would recommend to family and friends
Great!
One of the best product I have used during the daytime. It is discreet and I can wear en must anything I would normally do. On some heavier days I have had to use the extra long version as I would end up leaking. They are bringing lots of new products out that have rectified this problem all women must have at some time or other.
Excellent!
Always use these pads. Always stay in place. Comfortable to wear.
Excellent!
Always used these. The best ones I've ever used!! I'm always worried to use other ones. I would always use ALWAYS anyway.
Excellent!
I feel these keep you fresh and comfortable. Stays mostly in place with the helpful wings and the non leakage barrier is excellent
Excellent!
My periods are very bad and I'm on medication to help with it. The first few days I have double my pads it's that bad but with these always I feel comfortable.