Always Ultra Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 26

4.5(1901)Write a review
Always Ultra Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 26

Product Description

  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Always Ultra Normal (Size 1) Sanitary Towels with InstantDry system absorb in seconds. They lock liquid inside to offer you up to 100% protection and confidence.
  • Always Ultra Sanitary Towels feature Odour Neutralising Technology that locks odours and doesn't just mask them. Even though Always Ultra Sanitary Towels are 3mm thin, for your comfort they also provide unbeatable protection during your menstrual cycle.
  • Find your perfect fit with Always My Fit, a tailored sizing system to help you find ALWAYS' best period protection based on both your flow and knicker size. Stay secure however you move.
  • Try Always Ultra Secure Night (Size 4), Always' best Sanitary Towels for overnight protection.
  • Packaging may vary.
  • Super absorbent core with InstantDry system absorbs liquid in seconds, keeping it away from your skin
  • Odour neutralising technology traps odours, so you feel fresh and clean during your period
  • Flex & fit system ensures your pad stays in place and follows your body's movement
  • SecureGuard for added security with liquid-locking gel that keeps fluids inside
  • Always ultra sanitary towels are dermatologically tested to be gentle on your skin
  • Wings help keep your sanitary towel in place for comfortable, confident protection

Information

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

26 x Pads

1901 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

New formula ruined quality

1 stars

I've been using these for several years if not Iver a decade and I have to say I'm very disappointed by the new formula. I had no problems with them and they are still comfortable but they easily get torn apart in the matter of couple of hours. This is several packs I'm going through with the ultra fast dry formula and it's just poor quality. I'm considering changing to another brand which is a shame as I've been buying the same for years.

Definite essential buy0

4 stars

Overall very good on all bases but occasionally do have slight issues but mostly regarding underwear fitting than the product itself

Poor!

1 stars

The pads always split and break towards the back and then go fluffy and stick up your behind.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have used these for the last 17 years since leaving home and having to buy my own. When I lived at home my mum bought me what ever was on offer and I had endless leaks and irritation. Never get this problem since using always. Will never use any other they do everything they say they do on the packet!

Excellent!

5 stars

Feel so comfortable, clean and safe when wearing these pads. They are my go to and only ones I use and would recommend to family and friends

Great!

4 stars

One of the best product I have used during the daytime. It is discreet and I can wear en must anything I would normally do. On some heavier days I have had to use the extra long version as I would end up leaking. They are bringing lots of new products out that have rectified this problem all women must have at some time or other.

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use these pads. Always stay in place. Comfortable to wear.

Excellent!

5 stars

Always used these. The best ones I've ever used!! I'm always worried to use other ones. I would always use ALWAYS anyway.

Excellent!

5 stars

I feel these keep you fresh and comfortable. Stays mostly in place with the helpful wings and the non leakage barrier is excellent

Excellent!

5 stars

My periods are very bad and I'm on medication to help with it. The first few days I have double my pads it's that bad but with these always I feel comfortable.

