Tena Men Pads 10 Pack

Product Description

  • Secure Absorbent Protectors for medium male bladder weakness.
  • Locks in leaks efficiently
  • Comfortable shape engineered for a man's body
  • Tena Men Absorbent Protector Level 2 Medium absorbency control for security against leaks and surges.
  • Tena Men Absorbent Protectors provide secure absorption enabling you to keep control and enjoy everyday activities.
  • Absorbent core locks in leaks efficiently
  • Unique Odour Control to prevent unwanted smells
  • Fits securely and discreetly in your own underwear
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Individually wrapped to carry and dispose of discreetly

Information

Produce of

Made in Slovakia

Preparation and Usage

  • See pack for full usage instructions.

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
  • Backstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Molndal,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Essity UK Ltd,
  • Freepost TENA.
  • Tel: 0845 30 80 803
  • www.TENA.com

Net Contents

10 x Absorbent Protectors

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

OVER PRICED COMPARED TO WOMEN'S PADS

1 stars

WHY ARE WOMEN'S PADS HALF THE PRICE OF MEN'S.

