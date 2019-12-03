Tesco Caramel Panna Cotta 2X120g

Love these
I love these and they just slip down. So creamy and delicious
Absolutely gorgeous
Absolutely gorgeous
Gorgeous!
I love, love, love these Panna Cottas!! They're so creamy and smooth. The caramel sauce on the top could be a bit sweeter as I usually add a bit of maple syrup to it but it's a nicer panna cotta than I've had in a few Italian restaurants! Hope Tesco's don't discontinue this item. Great value.
Oh so very tasty.
Brilliant dessert. Great value and a little bit 'posh' so good to impress someone or indulge yourself as I do. Top marks Tesco.
Not enough carametl sauce
The actual pannacotta was very good, but not nearly enough caramel sauce. Not like the picture above where it seems there is quite a lot, there was only about half a teaspoon at best Shame because it is very nice, and if there was more caramel we would buy some more But as it is, we would not buy this again
Delicious
It was delicious
I love this dessert. Why have you stopped ordering
I love this dessert. Why have you stopped ordering it?. Still available at Chelmsford store.