By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Caramel Panna Cotta 2X120g

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Caramel Panna Cotta 2X120g
£ 1.60
£0.67/100g
Each pot
  • Energy1319kJ 314kcal
    16%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars20.6g
    23%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1099kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • Panna cotta with caramel sauce.
  • Made in Italy. With whipping cream for richness, topped with sweet caramel sauce. Our chefs crafted this recipe for an authentic italian dessert, produced in the Como province of Italy.
  • Made in Italy. With whipping cream for richness, topped with sweet caramel sauce. Our chefs crafted this recipe for an authentic italian dessert, produced in the Como province of Italy.
  • With whipping cream for richness, topped with sweet caramel sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk) (20%), Glucose Syrup, Caramel Sauce (13%), Glucose, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Alcohol, Thickeners (Agar, Xanthan Gum), Lemon Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Caramel Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Thickeners (Agar, Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove film. Place pot with dessert upside down on a plate. Bend both plastic tabs on base until you hear them click. Slowly lift the pot to release the dessert onto the plate.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1099kJ / 262kcal1319kJ / 314kcal
Fat11.7g14.0g
Saturates9.0g10.8g
Carbohydrate36.6g43.9g
Sugars17.2g20.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.6g3.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these

5 stars

I love these and they just slip down. So creamy and delicious

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous

Gorgeous!

4 stars

I love, love, love these Panna Cottas!! They're so creamy and smooth. The caramel sauce on the top could be a bit sweeter as I usually add a bit of maple syrup to it but it's a nicer panna cotta than I've had in a few Italian restaurants! Hope Tesco's don't discontinue this item. Great value.

Oh so very tasty.

5 stars

Brilliant dessert. Great value and a little bit 'posh' so good to impress someone or indulge yourself as I do. Top marks Tesco.

Not enough carametl sauce

3 stars

The actual pannacotta was very good, but not nearly enough caramel sauce. Not like the picture above where it seems there is quite a lot, there was only about half a teaspoon at best Shame because it is very nice, and if there was more caramel we would buy some more But as it is, we would not buy this again

Delicious

5 stars

It was delicious

I love this dessert. Why have you stopped ordering

5 stars

I love this dessert. Why have you stopped ordering it?. Still available at Chelmsford store.

Usually bought next

Tesco Creme Brulee Dessert 2 X 96G

£ 1.60
£0.83/100g

Tesco Tiramisu 2X85g

£ 1.60
£0.94/100g

Tesco Raspberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)

£ 1.70
£0.42/100g

Offer

Tesco Belgian Chocolate Eclair 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here