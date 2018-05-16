By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Minstrels Easter Egg & Chocolate 262G

image 1 of Galaxy Minstrels Easter Egg & Chocolate 262G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£1.53/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate (75%) in a sugar shell.
  • A delicious and indulgent hollow Easter Egg made from smooth and creamy Galaxy milk chocolate, lovingly created to melt in your mouth. Two bags of Galaxy Minstrels smooth and creamy Galaxy chocolate captured in crispy chocolate shells inside, pleasure worth sharing.
  • Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
  • Hollow Egg - Portions per pack:~ 7; Portion size: 25g
  • Galaxy Minstrels - Portions per pack: 2; Portion size: 42g
  • Treat someone special this Easter to a delicious large, hollow, chocolate egg, filled with their favourite Minstrels
  • Pleasure worth sharing
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD - D
  • Pack size: 262g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

262g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Natural Colours (Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Starch, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g/ 42g (%*)
    Energy 2089kJ877kJ (10%)
    -498kcal209kcal (10%)
    Fat22.0g9.2g (13%)
    of which saturates13.1g5.5g (28%)
    Carbohydrate69.1g29.0g (11%)
    of which sugars67.9g28.5g (32%)
    Protein5.3g2.2g (4%)
    Sal0.24g0.10g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2207kJ552kJ (7%)
    -528kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29.0g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates17.3g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate58.9g14.7g (5%)
    of which sugars58.3g14.6g (16%)
    Protein7.1g1.8g (4%)
    Salt0.31g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000 kcal)--

