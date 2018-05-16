Galaxy Minstrels Easter Egg & Chocolate 262G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate (75%) in a sugar shell.
- A delicious and indulgent hollow Easter Egg made from smooth and creamy Galaxy milk chocolate, lovingly created to melt in your mouth. Two bags of Galaxy Minstrels smooth and creamy Galaxy chocolate captured in crispy chocolate shells inside, pleasure worth sharing.
- Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
- Hollow Egg - Portions per pack:~ 7; Portion size: 25g
- Galaxy Minstrels - Portions per pack: 2; Portion size: 42g
- Treat someone special this Easter to a delicious large, hollow, chocolate egg, filled with their favourite Minstrels
- Pleasure worth sharing
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD - D
- Pack size: 262g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- GB:
- Freepost Mars.
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB:
- Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
262g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Natural Colours (Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Starch, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g / 42g (%*) Energy 2089kJ 877kJ (10%) - 498kcal 209kcal (10%) Fat 22.0g 9.2g (13%) of which saturates 13.1g 5.5g (28%) Carbohydrate 69.1g 29.0g (11%) of which sugars 67.9g 28.5g (32%) Protein 5.3g 2.2g (4%) Sal 0.24g 0.10g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g (%*) Energy 2207kJ 552kJ (7%) - 528kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29.0g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17.3g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 58.9g 14.7g (5%) of which sugars 58.3g 14.6g (16%) Protein 7.1g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.31g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
