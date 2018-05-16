Mars Milk Chocolate Egg With Mars Bar 280G

Product Description
- Hollow Egg: Hollow milk chocolate egg. Mars: Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%).
- Mars: Portions per pack: 2, Portions size: 51g
- Hollow Egg: Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- GB:
- Freepost Mars.
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB:
- Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
280g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 51g (%*) Energy 1883kJ 960kJ (11%) - 448kcal 228kcal (11%) Fat 16.7g 8.5g (12%) of which saturates 8.1g 4.1g (21%) Carbohydrate 69.3g 35.3g (13%) of which sugars 59.9g 30.5g (34%) Protein 4.4g 2.2g (4%) Salt 0.42g 0.21g (4%) *Reference intake of an average adult ( 8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g (%*) Energy 2207kJ 552kJ (7%) - 528kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29.0g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17.3g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 58.9g 14.7g (5%) of which sugars 58.3g 14.6g (16%) Protein 7.1g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.31g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult ( 8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
