Maltesers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 127G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.50
£1.19/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • A deliciously smooth hollow milk chocolate egg with a full size bag of Maltesers®, full of crunchy delight
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
  • Hollow Egg:
  • Portion per pack: ~3, Portion size: 25g
  • Maltesers:
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 37g
  • Perfect Easter gift for friends and family
  • Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
  • Fairtrade Chocolate
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 127g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

127g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 37g (%*)
    Energy 2108kJ780kJ (9%)
    -503kcal186kcal (9%)
    Fat 25g9.1g (13%)
    of which saturates 15g5.6g (28%)
    Carbohydrate 62g23g (9%)
    of which sugars 53g20g (22%)
    Protein 8.1g3.0g (6%)
    Salt 0.41g0.15g (3%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2205kJ551kJ (7%)
    -527kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 58g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.0g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.32g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

