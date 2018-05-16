Maltesers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 127G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
- Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
- A deliciously smooth hollow milk chocolate egg with a full size bag of Maltesers®, full of crunchy delight
- The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
- Hollow Egg:
- Portion per pack: ~3, Portion size: 25g
- Maltesers:
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 37g
- Perfect Easter gift for friends and family
- Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
- Fairtrade Chocolate
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 127g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Net Contents
127g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 37g (%*) Energy 2108kJ 780kJ (9%) - 503kcal 186kcal (9%) Fat 25g 9.1g (13%) of which saturates 15g 5.6g (28%) Carbohydrate 62g 23g (9%) of which sugars 53g 20g (22%) Protein 8.1g 3.0g (6%) Salt 0.41g 0.15g (3%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g (%*) Energy 2205kJ 551kJ (7%) - 527kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 59g 15g (6%) of which sugars 58g 15g (17%) Protein 7.0g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.32g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
