Mars Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 141G

image 1 of Mars Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 141G
£ 0.75
£0.53/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%). Hollow milk chocolate egg.
  • Mars
  • Portion per pack: 1; Portion size: 51g
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~4; Portion size: 25g
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 141G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB Freepost Mars.
  • IRL Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

141g ℮

    • Suitable for Vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contain Milk solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 51g (%*)
    Energy 1883kJ960kJ (11%)
    -448kcal228kcal (11%)
    Fat16.7g8.5g (12%)
    of which saturates8.1g4.1g (21%)
    Carbohydrate69.3g35.3g (13%)
    of which sugars59.9g30.5g (34%)
    Protein4.4g2.2g (4%)
    Salt0.42g0.21g (4%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for Vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk solids 14% minimum and Cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2207kJ552kJ (7%)
    -528kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29.0g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates17.3g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate58.9g14.7g (5%)
    of which sugars58.3g14.6g (16%)
    Protein7.1g1.8g (4%)
    Salt0.31g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

