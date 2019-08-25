Malteaster Bunny Luxury Easter Egg & Chocolate 265G

6 maltose's wrapped up to look like more, what a w
6 maltose's wrapped up to look like more, what a waste of money they were
Store in a cool, dry place.
Box. Recyclable
265g ℮
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 25g (%*)
|Energy
|2205kJ
|551kJ (7%)
|-
|527kcal
|132kcal (7%)
|Fat
|29g
|7.3g (10%)
|of which saturates
|17g
|4.3g (22%)
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|58g
|15g (17%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.8g (4%)
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 29g (%*)
|Energy
|2261kJ
|656kJ (8%)
|-
|541kcal
|157kcal (8%)
|Fat
|31g
|9.0g (13%)
|of which saturates
|18g
|5.1g (26%)
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|17g (7%)
|of which sugars
|52g
|15g (17%)
|Protein
|7.1g
|2.1g (4%)
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.12g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
