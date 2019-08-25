By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malteaster Bunny Luxury Easter Egg & Chocolate 265G

£ 6.00
£2.27/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate with a malt filling (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
  • A deliciousy smooth milk chocolate Easter egg with 3 chocolate bunnies full of crunchy and creamy delight
  • Maltesers Bunny...Got a bunny feeling about this…
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Maltesers Bunny
  • Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 29g
  • Perfect Easter gift for friends and family
  • Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
  • No Maltesers bunnies were harmed in the making of this egg
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  IE: Mars Ireland,
Box 3856,
Dublin 4.
1890 812 315
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

265g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy2205kJ551kJ (7%)
    -527kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat29g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars58g15g (17%)
    Protein7.0g1.8g (4%)
    Salt0.32g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
    Energy2261kJ656kJ (8%)
    -541kcal157kcal (8%)
    Fat31g9.0g (13%)
    of which saturates18g5.1g (26%)
    Carbohydrate57g17g (7%)
    of which sugars52g15g (17%)
    Protein7.1g2.1g (4%)
    Salt0.40g0.12g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

6 maltose's wrapped up to look like more, what a w

1 stars

6 maltose's wrapped up to look like more, what a waste of money they were

