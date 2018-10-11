By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sesame Breadsticks 125G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Sesame Breadsticks 125G
£ 0.84
£0.67/100g
Per breadstick
  • Energy157kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1967kJ / 469kcal

Product Description

  • Italian breadsticks with sesame seeds.
  • MADE IN ITALY. Baked with 4.5% olive oil and sprinkled with crunchy seeds. Inspired by traditional Italian recipes, our bakery has been making breadsticks in Parma, Northern Italy, since 1946. It’s a city known for its love of food and fine local ingredients – and our bakery is no different.
  • MADE IN ITALY. Baked with 4.5% olive oil and sprinkled with crunchy seeds.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Sesame Seed (19%), Olive Oil (4.5%), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1967kJ / 469kcal157kJ / 38kcal
Fat19.3g1.5g
Saturates2.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate57.2g4.6g
Sugars2.4g0.2g
Fibre2.6g0.2g
Protein15.3g1.2g
Salt1.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

They were overcooked

1 stars

Overcooked

Great product

5 stars

Really love these! They never last long in my house. Great value for money and top quality product

