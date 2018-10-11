By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Artichoke Antipasti 285G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Artichoke Antipasti 285G
£ 2.10
£0.74/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy190kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Artichoke hearts in a sunflower oil and extra virgin olive oil (1.5%) marinade with garlic and parsley.
  • Made in Italy Infused in a classic Italian marinade for a mild, distinct flavour
  • Made in Italy Infused in a classic Italian marinade for a mild, distinct flavour
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Artichoke, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1.5%), Salt, Garlic, Parsley, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Extract, Parsley Extract.

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

160g

Net Contents

285g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy475kJ / 115kcal190kJ / 46kcal
Fat10.0g4.0g
Saturates1.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate2.4g1.0g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre4.0g1.6g
Protein1.9g0.8g
Salt1.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Also good product for store cupboard.

Delicious

4 stars

Very tasty and good texture. Perfect to add to salads.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sun Dried Tomatoes 285G

£ 1.75
£1.21/100g

Tesco Pitted Black Olives 330G

£ 0.75
£0.46/100g

Tesco Sundried Tomato Antipasti 535G

£ 2.50
£0.93/100g

Tesco Pitted Green Olives In Brine 340G

£ 0.75
£0.46/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here