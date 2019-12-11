Tesco Madeira Cake

- Energy580kJ 138kcal7%
- Fat5.2g7%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars8.3g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1600kJ / 381kcal
Product Description
- Madeira cake.
- Soft and Buttery
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (11%), Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a cake (36g)
|Energy
|1600kJ / 381kcal
|580kJ / 138kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|20.8g
|Sugars
|23.0g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
