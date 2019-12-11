By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Madeira Cake

£ 1.25
£1.25/each
1/8 of a cake
  • Energy580kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1600kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira cake.
  • Soft and Buttery
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (11%), Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (36g)
Energy1600kJ / 381kcal580kJ / 138kcal
Fat14.3g5.2g
Saturates7.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate57.3g20.8g
Sugars23.0g8.3g
Fibre0.8g0.3g
Protein5.3g1.9g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

