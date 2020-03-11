Opticrom Hayfever Eye Drops 10Ml
Product Description
- Eye Drops
- Sodium Cromoglicate
- Itching, redness, soreness, watering
- For the relief of eye symptoms of hayfever only
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
1ml of eye drops contains 20mg of Sodium Cromoglicate 2% w/v, Other ingredients: Benzalkonium Chloride, Disodium Edetate, Water for injections
Storage
Before first opening the bottle: This medical product does not require any special storage conditionsAfter first opening the bottle: Do not store above 25°C. Discard 28 days after first opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Adults and children over 6 years:
- Gently squeeze 1 or 2 drops into each eye, 4 times daily.
- Do not exceed the stated dose
- See your doctor or pharmacist:
- If there is no improvement after 2 days of use
- Before using continuously for more than 14 days
- If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.
- Read the enclosed leaflet before use.
Warnings
- Do not use if sensitive to any of the above ingredients.
- Use this medicine only in your eyes
- Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product if you are pregnant, breast-feeding or if you require further information.
- Do not use whilst wearing soft contact lenses.
- Do not use after the date shown on the pack.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Aspire Pharma Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- Rotherbrook Court,
- Bedford Road,
- Petersfield,
Distributor address
- Sanofi UK,
- One Onslow Street,
- Guildford,
- Surrey,
- GU1 4YS,
- UK.
- Sanofi UK,
- One Onslow Street,
- Guildford,
- Surrey,
Net Contents
10ml
Safety information
